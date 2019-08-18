  • August 18, 2019

OUR VIEW: New MCH CEO says all the right things - Odessa American: Our Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

OUR VIEW: New MCH CEO says all the right things

THE POINT: Russell Tippin may just be the cure for what ails Medical Center Hospital.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 18, 2019 3:00 am

OUR VIEW: New MCH CEO says all the right things oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

We are hoping that Medical Center Health System’s newly appointed CEO and president is everything that he seems to be.

He comes from a family of health care providers and has led Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews for almost a decade.

Sure, MCHS is a lot larger than PRMC. But he has led that entity for many years and seems to come highly recommended as a steady hand.

That is exactly what MCHS needs.

It’s been a rocky road with our county’s public hospital system for several years. Two administrators who went several rounds with a group of hospital retirees left the hospital with a public relations black eye. Add to that former CEO Rick Napper’s war with the news media, in the form of not releasing public information in a timely manner. That only added to the public relations woes of an important local taxing entity.

Napper’s short stay at Medical Center Hospital was fraught with blowups with board members that ended with longtime board President Mary Thompson being unseated by newcomer Wallace Dunn. Napper left months before his original retirement date with no real explanation as to why.

Board members often quarreled during meetings and on social media in the days and weeks leading up to Napper’s exit.

Tippin now inherits a board that has some issues, including name calling and a general sense of distrust.

That’s a lot to walk into. We need a strong public hospital and we need leadership that is open to the public and able to bring stability to a hospital that has long been supported by the people of Ector County.

We hope that MCH Board President Don Hallmark is right about the new leader of MCH. Hallmark told us Tippin was selected from a pool of 60 candidates vying for the CEO position.

“No one was better across the board than what we had right in front of us,” he said. “I am excited for him to get started. He is a wonderful person. I think he is going to do a fabulous job.”

Hallmark said Tippin will bring two important qualities: a local perspective and stability.

“I’m a person who is always on the go, I’m always moving and I’m always looking for the next situation to handle and Andrews is a great town, working for this hospital district is probably the best job in Texas...but I’m ready for the next step,” Tippin said. “I feel like I’m in the prime of my career and I think I bring something to the table that can help Medical Center go to the next level.”

We hope that all comes to pass and that Tippin really is a “fixer” who wants to make a difference.

Our public hospital system is too important for anything less. There are many, many stellar folks who work there and who are elected to lead the hospital. We want them to succeed.

We are rooting for Tippin and for Medical Center.

Posted in on Sunday, August 18, 2019 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
83°
Humidity: 42%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 77°
More sun than clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.

monday

weather
High 100°/Low 75°
A few clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 97°/Low 74°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]