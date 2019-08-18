OUR VIEW: New MCH CEO says all the right things

We are hoping that Medical Center Health System’s newly appointed CEO and president is everything that he seems to be.

He comes from a family of health care providers and has led Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews for almost a decade.

Sure, MCHS is a lot larger than PRMC. But he has led that entity for many years and seems to come highly recommended as a steady hand.

That is exactly what MCHS needs.

It’s been a rocky road with our county’s public hospital system for several years. Two administrators who went several rounds with a group of hospital retirees left the hospital with a public relations black eye. Add to that former CEO Rick Napper’s war with the news media, in the form of not releasing public information in a timely manner. That only added to the public relations woes of an important local taxing entity.

Napper’s short stay at Medical Center Hospital was fraught with blowups with board members that ended with longtime board President Mary Thompson being unseated by newcomer Wallace Dunn. Napper left months before his original retirement date with no real explanation as to why.

Board members often quarreled during meetings and on social media in the days and weeks leading up to Napper’s exit.

Tippin now inherits a board that has some issues, including name calling and a general sense of distrust.

That’s a lot to walk into. We need a strong public hospital and we need leadership that is open to the public and able to bring stability to a hospital that has long been supported by the people of Ector County.

We hope that MCH Board President Don Hallmark is right about the new leader of MCH. Hallmark told us Tippin was selected from a pool of 60 candidates vying for the CEO position.

“No one was better across the board than what we had right in front of us,” he said. “I am excited for him to get started. He is a wonderful person. I think he is going to do a fabulous job.”

Hallmark said Tippin will bring two important qualities: a local perspective and stability.

“I’m a person who is always on the go, I’m always moving and I’m always looking for the next situation to handle and Andrews is a great town, working for this hospital district is probably the best job in Texas...but I’m ready for the next step,” Tippin said. “I feel like I’m in the prime of my career and I think I bring something to the table that can help Medical Center go to the next level.”

We hope that all comes to pass and that Tippin really is a “fixer” who wants to make a difference.

Our public hospital system is too important for anything less. There are many, many stellar folks who work there and who are elected to lead the hospital. We want them to succeed.

We are rooting for Tippin and for Medical Center.