  • February 24, 2020

OUR VIEW: Tonight's event helps fund art museum

OUR VIEW: Tonight’s event helps fund art museum

THE POINT: You can eat delicious shrimp while supporting Odessa’s Ellen Noël Art Museum tonight.

Posted: Monday, February 24, 2020 2:30 am

Posted: Monday, February 24, 2020 2:30 am

It’s hard to believe that we have waited for that one Monday in February for 34 years now!

Tonight’s Shrimpfest Fundraiser (7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum Building Building G) offers a great chance to taste delicious food and even buy raffle tickets to win various prizes, including name-brand purses. There will also be a silent and live auction during the fundraiser.

The event is always popular and filled with volunteers who want to see the great work that the museum does continue.

Volunteers drive the Shrimpfest and the museum. Volunteers like Gabe Grewell show up early to cook a little something special for shellfish lovers.

Sandra Blaydes, who is serving as chairperson for Shrimpfest for the third time, said she expects around 1,200 people and to serve 1,000 pounds of shrimp. There will also be around 150 volunteers at the event.

“We have tons of volunteers and they always help us out,” Blaydes said. “It’s just a fun and exciting time.”

Grewell is a member of Odessa’s Chuck Wagon Gang, which allows Shrimpfest to use its facilities on the grounds of the Ector County Coliseum.

The museum is about so much and offers the art world to Odessans both young and old. Classes for adults and children offer a chance to try your hand at art while lectures, films and, of course, exhibits bring so much to this community.

You can still get a ticket if you hurry and support this worthwhile cause.

Other than Shrimpfest, the art museum will have two more fundraisers throughout the year.

The other fundraisers are a clay shoot in August and West Texas Fest that includes a cornhole tournament, country music, Texas beer, spirit tasting and food trucks.

