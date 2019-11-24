OUR VIEW: Fund another example of #westtexasstrong

No amount of money could ever bring back the lives of those lost or the peace of mind to those who were injured during the Aug. 31 mass shooting in Odessa.

Our community was terrorized and will never fully recover from that dark day when a madman drove around town randomly shooting and killing seven people while injuring 25 others.

Seth Ator was killed himself by law enforcement in a field near Cinergy Theater on Highway 191. That deadly day shattered the peace in our city, which is no stranger to crime. But that particular crime spree showed us just how fragile our lives are and how we often live in a dark world.

But there is good coming out of evil.

The Odessa Community Foundation held a news conference Wednesday to detail that it has raised more than $1 million to help families of the deceased and victims.

Odessa Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Renee Earls said some wonderful things have come out the tragedy. “Today, we want to focus on the dollars that have been donated for the families of the deceased and the victims who have been hospitalized,” Earls said.

The Odessa Community Foundation has been in existence since 1989 and has done other things like the Chris Kyle memorial.

A donation page was quickly created just after the shooting and donations poured in from all over, not just from Odessa. Now a task force will begin figuring out just how to hand out that money.

Mara Barham is on the task force and said a significant portion of the victims were not from Odessa, but that didn’t stop the community, along with Midland, from “loving those individuals and we will continue to support those individuals in whatever capacity that we can.”

Earls said 100 percent of the foundation funds are going to the families. She said there are some administrative costs, but the chamber is covering those.

This fund is just one more fantastic example of neighbors helping neighbors and how Odessa rallies when it is needed.

Barham said no amount of words or dollars will alleviate their grief or even “salve their comfort, but we continue to share with them in their mourning and in their grief.”

“Like others have said here, out of evil comes goodness. To see the community that I have grown to love come together, to do in whatever small way that they could whether that was donating to the Odessa Community Foundation, whether it was through bake sales, whether it was tattoo parlors, whether it was children raising coins, it was so heartwarming to know that as a community we will rally and wrap our arms around those that we love,” Barham said.

Also announced during that news conference was that Odessa Regional Medical Center will waive the patient portion of the bills of victims who were treated there. Six patients were treated there and the hospital will forgive about $90,000. This comes on the heels of Medical Center Hospital announcing last week that they would waive the out-of-pocket costs of the victims treated there.

Fourteen patients were taken to MCH that day and Tippin said he expects the cost would exceed $500,000.

Officials also said Midland Memorial Hospital was waiving the cost of care for the patients it took care of after the shooting.

Because a lot of the bills are being taken care of, Earls said the funds from the foundation will basically be a gift to the recipient and they can choose what to do with the funds. The goal is to get the money to families by mid-January.

Barham said an initial disbursement gave all of the deceased’s families a $10,000 lump sum. The victims have all been given a lump sum of $5,000. Now, the rest will be handed out as soon as the committee comes up with a formula of how to do so.

The task force will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Zant Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

We remain impressed with the generosity of all of you in our city’s time of need. Money can’t restore our peace but it is one less thing for family members to worry about. We thank all of you who donated and also those who are volunteering time to make sure the funds go to good use. Odessa’s Chamber stepped up and we appreciate them.

What better time of year for this to happen than at Thanksgiving? Let’s all give thanks for each other and for the goodness that is out there.