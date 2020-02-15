  • February 15, 2020

OUR VIEW: Texas great will be missed

OUR VIEW: Texas great will be missed

THE POINT: Clayton Williams was one of a kind and a giant in Texas.

We were so sad to learn that Texas oilman and Midland resident Clayton Williams died on Friday.

Williams was known for his rowdy run for Texas governor in 1990 against Democrat Ann Richards.

He would lose that race to Richards after what turned out to be a dogfight for the top spot in the Lone Star State.

But he will he remembered for so much more than that one political race.

He was a pioneer and a giant in the oil industry and also gave back in huge ways to the community through numerous charitable donations.

He once stepped in to help a man he barely knew who was dying of cancer.

Williams got word that folks were raising money to help a news reporter who had only months to live get back to his family in the northeast.

Williams himself called the newsroom and said he had a plane ready to get him home and there was no need to fundraise.

The man made it back home and never even knew who his kind benefactor was.

Williams never wanted any recognition for that act of charity. It was just one of many kind acts the colorful oilman would generously do during his 88 years.

He was always a huge Texas A&M supporter and he loved West Texas.

West Texas loves him as well and will hold fond memories of his many good deeds on this earth.

