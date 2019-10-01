  • October 1, 2019

OUR VIEW: Thank a first responder tonight

OUR VIEW: Thank a first responder tonight

THE POINT: Tonight is a time to come together as a community and to give a pat on the back to those who risk their lives daily.

Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 8:00 am

Odessa American

What was Odessa’s greatest tragedy was also Odessa’s finest hour.

The tragedy that took 7 lives and injured 25 in a mass shooting was a scar that will always stay on our city. But it was also a time when we saw first responders shine as they ran toward danger and to help fellow citizens. We saw Odessans shelter and protect each other and also come to the aid of those injured.

Looking to the good, rather than the horrific, is what will get us all through this still difficult time less than a month after the shootings.

Tonight’s National Night Out should mean more to all of us in wake of that Aug. 31 tragedy. Several events are planned today in what has become a national celebration of local law enforcement.

This is the time to say thank you to these hardworking folks.

You have several options for tonight with everything from a city-wide Music City Mall party to more intimate neighborhood block parties.

Investment Corporation of America is partnering with the Odessa Police Department, Odessa Fire Rescue and dispatch to host an inaugural National Night Out kickoff party.

The ICA kickoff party will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. today in the parking lot of the Music City Mall, while the rest of the neighborhoods throughout Ector County will start at 6:30 p.m.

“We wanted to do something to reinvigorate the excitement about National Night Out” Sanchez said. “We thought if we had a starting off point at a centralized location in town that people would stop by and be able to see what’s going on and for people who live in areas where they aren’t hosting block parties, so they don’t feel left out.”

We urge folks to come out and meet your neighbors and your first responders.

National Night Out is aimed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness in neighborhoods throughout Odessa city limits and Ector County. It allows neighborhoods to interact with law enforcement agencies.

