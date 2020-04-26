OUR VIEW: Sideshow needs to end now

It’s time for a change – and we demand it now.

Communication and coordination by the Emergency Operations Center in response to the local COVID-19 outbreak has been an unmitigated disaster. And the ultimate blame lies with County Judge Debi Hays, who is allegedly leading the effort.

We say “allegedly” because Hays has been largely missing in action as the public leader who should be publicly leading the effort. It’s as if Hays self-quarantined from the public after a hastily called news conference in the early days of the local outbreak. During the briefing, she had that deer-in-the-headlights look as she unsuccessfully tried to answer reporters’ questions. At one point, her behavior devolved into snarky comments rather than answers, making her look more like a petty high school sophomore than a county judge.

Since then, she has been largely absent from any public news briefings by the EOC, choosing instead to sit back behind the scenes and pout (Some claim she is busy running the county). You won’t see her on the daily Zoom news briefings by the EOC, which have been hosted by Medical Center Health System. She has sent a string of surrogates to represent the county, but really the only useful and accurate information in these briefings has come from Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center. She doesn’t even insist that the health department director attend and answer questions during the briefing.

The whole episode has a lot of people literally wondering out loud, “Who’s in charge!?”

Well, it’s Hays. And her inability to play well with others has hamstrung a response effort that has required from Day 1 that different private and governmental entities coordinate and work together as part of the EOC for it to operate effectively for the benefit of this entire community.

One need look no further than Medical Center and ORMC for examples of just how it should work. These two entities, normally competitors, have worked seamlessly well together as part of the EOC. Because they know that at a time like this, competition and territorialism have no place in working to save the lives of so many people. They get it.

But not Ector County; not Debi Hays.

They have displayed a level of petty territorialism that would be nauseating if it were not so scary. The county health department tries to control the flow of information like it were some sort of guarded trade secret. It was even discovered recently that they were not updating local COVID-19 information on the health department website on Saturdays and Sundays.

That’s right, folks — bet y’all didn’t know COVID-19 takes the weekends off.

All of this during a time when timely, accurate information to the citizens of Odessa and Ector County is critical.

Hays’ conduct and lack of leadership in this local effort is a stark indictment of her abilities as County Judge.

And her petty obstinance gives us little confidence that she will do anything to get the EOC’s pandemic communication practices on the right track. That should infuriate us all, because lives literally are at stake.

Only Hays can solve this problem. And, in doing so she might go a long way in rehabilitating her plummeting reputation as a public official.

There is a quick and simple solution to this problem, if Hays is willing to commit to it.

She can start by designating Medical Center President and CEO Russell Tippin as the point person for all EOC public communications during this crisis. Tippin and his designated staff would be responsible for releasing local outbreak information and data to the news media, as well as continuing to host daily Zoom briefings.

Tippin is the obvious person for the job. Afterall, he is head of the county’s public tax-supported health care system. In fact, we wonder why certain aspects of the county health department are not already under the MCHS purvey.

Tippin has proven competent, cooperative and forthright with accurate information to the news media. And to reiterate, Medical Center and Odessa Regional Medical Center, headed by Stacey Brown, have been a true example of just how well two separate entities can work together in such a time of crisis.

Hays should then direct personnel with the county health department to provide any and all information requested by Medical Center to disseminate to the public and to local news media when it is requested. And those in the county health department who fail to do so should be fired – immediately.

This community no longer has time for the kind of pettiness and incompetence that has been on display. We don’t care if they claim it’s their job to lead this effort. If they can’t do it properly, they need to collectively get the hell out of the way and let someone else do it right.

We’ll reiterate: Timely and accurate information during this pandemic is critical for this community to weather this storm and to get back to some semblance of normalcy once it subsides. And it is not an exaggeration to say that lives are at stake here.

This newspaper is making this demand of the county judge. And we do so after having heard from enough community leaders and elected officials to come to the determination that it is a reasonable and necessary demand.

We hope others in this community will join us in demanding this change.

It is time for this sideshow to end – now.