OUR VIEW: 2019: What A very merry Christmas

Be sure to take a moment to relax today and give thanks for all that you are blessed with and for this happy season.

The 2019 holiday season is more than just here. It is almost over. With the hustle and bustle of this busy time of the year drawing to a close as well all settle in on this Christmas Eve we are struck by how much many of us have to be thankful for.

It’s been a delightful holiday season full of community events that have celebrated the Christmas holiday in many different ways. And so much giving back!

There were so many options for all of us this year to help us get into the spirit of this holiday. Adorable pageants of children in everything from an ice rink in downtown Odessa to choirs to a free live nativity. We also have to give a nod to the City of Odessa’s holiday light display “Starbright Village.” It never disappoints.

Pair those with many, many community-oriented and charitable events and you can see why we are so thankful for this community and how it rallies to always help those in need.

This year’s Empty Stocking Fund, a joint project of the Odessa American and the Salvation Army to help those in need, came in more than $20,000 over the goal of $100,000 to help needy Odessa families. We thank all of our donors and the staff at the Salvation Army for their attention to the needs of the neediest among us.

We also thank all of you for showing up in a big way for the Angel Tree Program. And KWES-TV for another remarkable year of promoting this important toy drive.

We urge Odessans to take this last week of “Starbright Village” as a chance to go back and relive it all again or to see it for the first time.

Don’t forget Second Baptist Church’s last night of the live nativity tonight. And, there are oh-so-many Christmas Eve services going on today at a number of different churches (visit our website at oaoa.com for a complete list).

There are so many different offerings that we know you can find one that will make you feel the Merry Christmas spirit.

We wish you and yours a very merry Christmas and hope that the holiday is filled with childlike wonder at the great gifts in your life.