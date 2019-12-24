  • December 24, 2019

OUR VIEW: 2019: What A very merry Christmas - Odessa American: Our Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

OUR VIEW: 2019: What A very merry Christmas

THE POINT: This happy season is the time to take a moment and offer thanks for all that we have.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 2:30 am

OUR VIEW: 2019: What A very merry Christmas oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Be sure to take a moment to relax today and give thanks for all that you are blessed with and for this happy season.

The 2019 holiday season is more than just here. It is almost over. With the hustle and bustle of this busy time of the year drawing to a close as well all settle in on this Christmas Eve we are struck by how much many of us have to be thankful for.

It’s been a delightful holiday season full of community events that have celebrated the Christmas holiday in many different ways. And so much giving back!

There were so many options for all of us this year to help us get into the spirit of this holiday. Adorable pageants of children in everything from an ice rink in downtown Odessa to choirs to a free live nativity. We also have to give a nod to the City of Odessa’s holiday light display “Starbright Village.” It never disappoints.

Pair those with many, many community-oriented and charitable events and you can see why we are so thankful for this community and how it rallies to always help those in need.

This year’s Empty Stocking Fund, a joint project of the Odessa American and the Salvation Army to help those in need, came in more than $20,000 over the goal of $100,000 to help needy Odessa families. We thank all of our donors and the staff at the Salvation Army for their attention to the needs of the neediest among us.

We also thank all of you for showing up in a big way for the Angel Tree Program. And KWES-TV for another remarkable year of promoting this important toy drive.  

We urge Odessans to take this last week of “Starbright Village” as a chance to go back and relive it all again or to see it for the first time.

Don’t forget Second Baptist Church’s last night of the live nativity tonight. And, there are oh-so-many Christmas Eve services going on today at a number of different churches (visit our website at oaoa.com for a complete list).

There are so many different offerings that we know you can find one that will make you feel the Merry Christmas spirit.

We wish you and yours a very merry Christmas and hope that the holiday is filled with childlike wonder at the great gifts in your life.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 2:30 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
48°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSW at 7mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 69°/Low 41°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 71°/Low 41°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 67°/Low 40°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]