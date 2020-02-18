OUR VIEW: Get out and make your voice heard

Lots of griping goes on about the state of government from the very top to the very local.

Certainly we are seeing it play out nationwide and in our own neck of the woods with a hotly contested congressional race and two county commissioner races.

Our often poor voter turnout in Ector County means that lots of the complaining going on is being done by those who didn’t bother to get out and exercise the right to vote.

That’s a shame.

Early voting begins today for the March 3 primary and it’s an important time.

Those two Ector County commissioner races will be decided in the primary as there are no democratic challengers for the November general election to who wins the GOP primary.

The local offices matter.

They matter in huge ways. Local taxes and what those local taxes are actually spent on are decisions that are made at the local level.

This commissioners court will likely decide the if, when and what to do about the Ector County Courthouse. Build a new one? Where to build a new one? Fix the old one? Who knows.

They will decide which roads to work on and when to do it.

They will decide how to attract enough staff to handle the new Ector County Detention Center building and how to pay enough law enforcement to actually keep them here. They will decide where your tax dollars are spent.

Sure, the national scene is all over the news and who sits is in the White House is important to all our lives.

But these local races make the decisions that affect us every single day.

Odessans should also want to have a say in in who represents this district in congress.

It’s important.

There are many chances to vote (provided you are registered) in both early voting or on the actual primary day of March 3.

The following locations are available for early voting in the March 3 joint primary election:

>> Ector County Courthouse Annex Room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.Monday to Feb. 28.

>> Medical Center Hospital Primary Care West, 6030 W. University Blvd., Westlake Hardware, 4652 E. University Blvd., Odessa College Sports Center, the Family Health Center, 840 W. Clements St.: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Feb. 28.