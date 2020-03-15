OUR VIEW: Kindness, caution are new normal for right now

The popular t-shirts that state “stay calm” and then offer a humorous tag line are what we all need.

Stay calm and:

—wash your hands

—don’t fight over toilet paper or anything else as local stores are working overtime to stock shelves

—don’t overwhelm the emergency rooms with non-emergencies

—be kind to others and cover your mouth when you cough

—wash your hands (again)

We have every faith that our local hospitals are more than prepared for whatever is thrown at them.

Both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Hospital showed us what they could do during last year’s mass shooting.

We know they are ready but we civilians must help them by not overwhelming ER services.

We must take every opportunity to be part of a good solution to this crisis and not part of making a mess of things.

Buy what you need but don’t take everything. Keep up with what is going through real news sites and not those pedaling panic on social media.

We can get through this in a calm way.

Now, go wash your hands.