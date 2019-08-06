OUR VIEW: Evil can’t, won’t define this country

It’s certainly at the top of all of our collective minds after the devastation carried out by two sick and evil gunmen first in El Paso and then in Dayton, Ohio.

We can’t possibly understand the pain and horror that so many families are enduring right now in both those cities. All we can do is donate blood to help out the immediate medical crisis or money to help with funeral and other family needs during this time of what should really be national mourning.

It is disheartening to see that the mourning is disrupted, as always, by politics. We don’t care for the urging of those in the political arena to abandon “thoughts and prayers” for immediate action. When are thoughts ever not needed? In fact, what’s wrong with offering prayers for those affected by these tragic events?

We also don’t care for those who are on the national political stage trying to use this time to help their campaigns.

There will be plenty of time in the coming days to debate this thing over and over and over again. There will be plenty of time for finger pointing and name calling and all the unhelpful nonsense that always follows these type of tragedies.

We are devastated by the death and destruction that our fellow Texans are enduring as well as by those affected in Ohio. It’s hard to find the words to offer up any type of condolences from events that are so devastating that we know some families will never recover. How could they?

We don’t have any answers today and we don’t know if we or anyone else will have any tomorrow either. But we can reach out and offer up donations and, yes, we can offer up thoughts and prayers.