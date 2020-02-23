  • February 23, 2020

OUR VIEW: Heartbreaking end to search is a tragedy - Odessa American: Our Opinion

e-Edition Subscribe

OUR VIEW: Heartbreaking end to search is a tragedy

THE POINT: The death of 78-year-old Edward Moss this week was tragic but we hope the family finds comfort in community support.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 23, 2020 2:30 am

OUR VIEW: Heartbreaking end to search is a tragedy oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

We were saddened to find out that 78-year-old Edward Moss was found dead about 100 yards from his home after an intensive four day search for the elderly dementia patient.

We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and to those who volunteered to help search for him.

Dementia is an ugly and tragic disease that affects not just those who have it but all those around them.

It was heartening to see how many folks turned out to try and help find the man after his daughter discovered he was missing on Sunday. One neighbor reported seeing him outside on Saturday.

Local law enforcement, particularly the Ector County Sheriff’s Office led by Sheriff Mike Griffis, searched along with the Odessa Police Department, neighbors, family members and even complete strangers.

No foul play is suspected in his death and his granddaughter Tiffany Patterson said the family’s goal was simply to find their beloved grandfather “no matter what and that goal was met just not with the ending we all prayed for. But at least we know.”

We hope the family also knows how much Odessans were pulling for them to find him alive and well. It’s a sign of good neighbors and a caring community when folks will come out and search with ATV’s and on horseback and on foot for someone they don’t know.

We also encourage those who have family members who need a little extra help like those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism or other health conditions to contact the ECSO about Project Lifesaver, which provides a tracking device for those who tend to wander.

We thank all of you who took the time to search and to support this family. We also, again, offer our deepest condolences.

Posted in on Sunday, February 23, 2020 2:30 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
48°
Humidity: 71%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 72°/Low 43°
Windy with morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 39°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]