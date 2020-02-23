OUR VIEW: Heartbreaking end to search is a tragedy

We were saddened to find out that 78-year-old Edward Moss was found dead about 100 yards from his home after an intensive four day search for the elderly dementia patient.

We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and to those who volunteered to help search for him.

Dementia is an ugly and tragic disease that affects not just those who have it but all those around them.

It was heartening to see how many folks turned out to try and help find the man after his daughter discovered he was missing on Sunday. One neighbor reported seeing him outside on Saturday.

Local law enforcement, particularly the Ector County Sheriff’s Office led by Sheriff Mike Griffis, searched along with the Odessa Police Department, neighbors, family members and even complete strangers.

No foul play is suspected in his death and his granddaughter Tiffany Patterson said the family’s goal was simply to find their beloved grandfather “no matter what and that goal was met just not with the ending we all prayed for. But at least we know.”

We hope the family also knows how much Odessans were pulling for them to find him alive and well. It’s a sign of good neighbors and a caring community when folks will come out and search with ATV’s and on horseback and on foot for someone they don’t know.

We also encourage those who have family members who need a little extra help like those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism or other health conditions to contact the ECSO about Project Lifesaver, which provides a tracking device for those who tend to wander.

We thank all of you who took the time to search and to support this family. We also, again, offer our deepest condolences.