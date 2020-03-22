A SHARP LIFE: How much togetherness is enough?

I don’t know if you’re aware of it or not, but the world is generally falling apart. Tornadoes tore apart Nashville, there’s been earthquakes in Utah and Odessa, and there is a once-in-a-century pandemic sweeping the globe destroying economies, health-care systems, and lives.

The thing is, we Sharps just didn’t feel like that was enough to deal with. We do this frequently. Unlike other families who just take life as it comes, we like to add an extra challenge or two, just in case somebody out there is judging based on degree of difficulty.

Going into this last week I knew it was going to be one of the busiest work weeks of my life. As IT Director for my place of employment, a good bit of my time the last few weeks has been spent figuring out how to get most, if not eventually all, of our 185 employees up to speed working at home. I had a good feeling that we were going to start sending people home, so last weekend was kind of the calm before the storm.

Then I woke up with a sore throat Sunday morning.

A year ago I would have said, “Well, that’s March in Texas for you,” and went on about my life, but these days you can’t be so casual. The sore throat stayed pretty painful, so I let my boss know I’d be off, called the doctor, and got some medicine for strep throat. This was super inconvenient, but I had plenty of work I could do at home, and after a day to heal I could hit the ground running at work to make up for lost time.

The Sharpnadoes had other plans.

Monday morning, the first child experienced what we refer to in our family as a vomitous episode. The poor thing was sick most of the day and we were hopeful that would be the end of it until late that evening when another child succumbed.

Tuesday seemed hopeful, but again late that night another child lost her cookies. Wednesday and Thursday had a couple of nervous moments, but we were in the clear. Then late Thursday night, while I’m in the process of writing this column, the fourth and final Sharpnado went down. Just to be clear, I literally had to stop writing the last paragraph to go clean up a child and their bed. Also, this is only 5 hours past deadline, I’m getting better!

I hope we don’t have to quarantine. I don’t know how much more togetherness we can take.