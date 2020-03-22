  • March 22, 2020

A SHARP LIFE: How much togetherness is enough? - Odessa American: Local Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

A SHARP LIFE: How much togetherness is enough?

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, March 22, 2020 5:00 am

A SHARP LIFE: How much togetherness is enough? By Aaron Sharp Odessa American

I don’t know if you’re aware of it or not, but the world is generally falling apart. Tornadoes tore apart Nashville, there’s been earthquakes in Utah and Odessa, and there is a once-in-a-century pandemic sweeping the globe destroying economies, health-care systems, and lives.

The thing is, we Sharps just didn’t feel like that was enough to deal with. We do this frequently. Unlike other families who just take life as it comes, we like to add an extra challenge or two, just in case somebody out there is judging based on degree of difficulty.

Going into this last week I knew it was going to be one of the busiest work weeks of my life. As IT Director for my place of employment, a good bit of my time the last few weeks has been spent figuring out how to get most, if not eventually all, of our 185 employees up to speed working at home. I had a good feeling that we were going to start sending people home, so last weekend was kind of the calm before the storm.

Then I woke up with a sore throat Sunday morning.

A year ago I would have said, “Well, that’s March in Texas for you,” and went on about my life, but these days you can’t be so casual. The sore throat stayed pretty painful, so I let my boss know I’d be off, called the doctor, and got some medicine for strep throat. This was super inconvenient, but I had plenty of work I could do at home, and after a day to heal I could hit the ground running at work to make up for lost time.

The Sharpnadoes had other plans.

Monday morning, the first child experienced what we refer to in our family as a vomitous episode. The poor thing was sick most of the day and we were hopeful that would be the end of it until late that evening when another child succumbed.

Tuesday seemed hopeful, but again late that night another child lost her cookies. Wednesday and Thursday had a couple of nervous moments, but we were in the clear. Then late Thursday night, while I’m in the process of writing this column, the fourth and final Sharpnado went down. Just to be clear, I literally had to stop writing the last paragraph to go clean up a child and their bed. Also, this is only 5 hours past deadline, I’m getting better!

I hope we don’t have to quarantine. I don’t know how much more togetherness we can take.

Posted in on Sunday, March 22, 2020 5:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
45°
Humidity: 96%
Winds: S at 2mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 51°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 83°/Low 53°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]