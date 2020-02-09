A SHARP LIFE: Sharp family needs a break

Last week was a fairly exhausting one for the Sharp six. By the time you read this there is a decent chance that one, or perhaps more than one of us will have checked ourselves into an insane asylum, just to get a break. Here’s how the week played out.

SUNDAY

Super Bowl Sunday featured the Kansas City Chiefs (who play in Missouri by the way), and since they are one of the 8-year-old Zoologist’s favorite teams, we chose to let the kids stay up to watch the whole game. The game ended a little after 9 p.m., or roughly two hours past the kids’ usual bedtimes. This might have been a mistake.

MONDAY

A normal day in the life of a family with four children 8 and under.

TUESDAY

The launch of my most recent book, “You Got This, Dad.” Also, we joined the Wonder Woman’s side of the family for a night at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The rodeo was lots of fun, and the kids enjoyed their first time watching bull-riding, calf-roping, and all of the other fun rodeo activities. The only downside to this was that by the time we got back to the house after the rodeo it was a few minutes after 11 p.m., or roughly 4 hours past the kids’ usual bedtimes.

WEDNESDAY

The last basketball practice of the season for the Zoologist and his father the coach. I have loved coaching my son, and I’ve had some good kids on my team. It has been fun, but I was really ready for this season to be done.

THURSDAY

The Wonder Woman spent a couple of hours blowing up balloons with the four Sharpnadoes for a book launch party the next night. No children or balloons were harmed in the preparations for this party.

FRIDAY

After a long week there’s nothing like putting on a big party on a Friday night. The book launch party for “You Got This, Dad” was my wife’s idea, and she has worked so hard on this thing that I’m surprised she hasn’t had a stroke. I didn’t ask for this party, but if you hear that I’ve been murdered in my sleep this party probably had something to do with it. It has been a labor of love for her, emphasis on the labor part. Also, the party wasn’t over until nearly nine, or roughly two hours past the kids’ usual bedtimes.

SATURDAY

We closed out the YMCA basketball season with two games in one day. This column was turned in on Thursday, so as I write it I have no idea if we will finish the season with a winning record or not, but I don’t think the results of the games are really going to keep me up at night either way. At this point as long as the kids didn’t get to bed late because of it, I’ll call it good.