A SHARP LIFE: 2019 was a year of trips and ER visits

  • December 28, 2019

Posted: Saturday, December 28, 2019 2:30 pm

By Aaron Sharp

2019 was a great year around the Sharp house. It marked the first odd-numbered year since 2011 that we didn’t have a baby,

The Sharp Six finished the year happy, healthy, and in our right minds. Well, at least we made it through the year without being involved in a congressional investigation, which is harder than it used to be.

It would be far too long to write a detailed year in review, but here is an abbreviated version hitting the highlights:

January

Fresh off a trip to San Antonio, first the flu, then the stomach flu circulates through the family. One month into the year and I’m not sure what will be gone first: my vacation days or my sanity. The year begins in an exhausting manner.

March & April

I’m sure we did a lot of memorable things in these months, but it was so busy that I couldn’t possibly remember any of it. I’m sure it was exhausting.

May

The Wonder Woman and I take a trip without the kids and are gone for a whole week. I’m not saying we considered not coming back, but I’m not not saying it either. For once in our lives we weren’t exhausted.

June

After their recital the six-year-old Ballerina and the three-year-old Fashionista both announce their retirements from dance. The Fashionista confesses that she just likes the rehearsal outfits, and the Ballerina claims to want to “pursue other interests.”

September

For some reason we decided that life wasn’t busy enough with school starting so we took a quick weekend trip to Memphis over the Labor Day holiday. This trip makes me question a lot of things, but probably my decision-making most of all. You can assume that the whole thing was just exhausting.

October

For five days I was out of the country on a hunting trip in Argentina. Everything goes smoothly at home, but I am informed that the next time I leave my wife with the kids by herself for that long I will be the hunted, not the hunter. She might’ve been a little exhausted.

November

The two-year-old slugger extends his family-leading number of emergency room visit by one. At this point his lead is pretty safe, so hopefully he starts taking it easy, or one day I’ll make him be the one to explain to his siblings that they can’t go to college because of his childhood. Either way, late nights in the ER leave everyone pretty exhausted.

December

The eight-year-old Zoologist plays in his first youth basketball game and makes a basket. It’s hard to tell whether I’m happier as his coach or his dad.

Who knows what 2020 has in store?

It’ll probably be exhausting.

