A SHARP LIFE: Fatherhood has many phases

Fatherhood is a many faceted thing. One minute you are a disciplinarian, the next you are a jungle gym.

There are many aspects of fatherhood that I never anticipated before I became a dad, such as the role of being the family repo man. The repo man makes an appearance whenever there is an object that needs to be removed from a child’s hands, eyesight, general area, zip code, country of residents, or even planet. These items are repossessed for a variety of reasons, but the general idea is that at times small humans just need some help, and sometimes that help is comes in the form of taking away an object that is causing some sort of difficulty for them.

At times my wife will act as the “repo woman,” but more often than not it falls on me to repossess these items and place them somewhere that is either locked, too high for children to reach, or somewhere else on the globe. One day a few years ago , when the now eight-year-old Zoologist was a toddler, in the midst of a stubborn meltdown I actually threatened to repossess every toy he owned if he did not apologize to someone in the family. Thank goodness he finally obeyed on that one, I am not sure where I was going to put everything.

Over the course of the last few weeks I have repossessed the following items from my delightful children for one reason or another:

A baseball bat

A baseball, a football, a basketball, and a soccer ball.

Pillows, blankets, and other pieces of bedding

Numerous sippy cups

Numerous snack cups

Multiple remote controls (This does not include the remote for the Apple TV which no one has been able to find for a while now).

Socks, shoes, hats, and other pieces of clothing

About a dozen princess dresses

Hot Wheels

A whole herd of stuffed animals

Two toy guitars

Various books

More that a few other things, but you get the idea.

Eventually, after enough time has passed, these repossessed items are returned to their appropriate location. Of course there are times that a repossessed item just “disappears,” never to be heard from or seen again. Right now, in my nightstand drawer are a couple of items that will never make its way back to former owners. They will have been repossessed, never to be returned. Now, if we could just find that Apple TV remote.