  • February 23, 2020

A SHARP LIFE: Fatherhood has many phases - Odessa American: Local Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

A SHARP LIFE: Fatherhood has many phases

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 23, 2020 5:00 am

A SHARP LIFE: Fatherhood has many phases By Aaron Sharp Odessa American

Fatherhood is a many faceted thing. One minute you are a disciplinarian, the next you are a jungle gym.

There are many aspects of fatherhood that I never anticipated before I became a dad, such as the role of being the family repo man. The repo man makes an appearance whenever there is an object that needs to be removed from a child’s hands, eyesight, general area, zip code, country of residents, or even planet. These items are repossessed for a variety of reasons, but the general idea is that at times small humans just need some help, and sometimes that help is comes in the form of taking away an object that is causing some sort of difficulty for them.

At times my wife will act as the “repo woman,” but more often than not it falls on me to repossess these items and place them somewhere that is either locked, too high for children to reach, or somewhere else on the globe. One day a few years ago , when the now eight-year-old Zoologist was a toddler, in the midst of a stubborn meltdown I actually threatened to repossess every toy he owned if he did not apologize to someone in the family. Thank goodness he finally obeyed on that one, I am not sure where I was going to put everything.

Over the course of the last few weeks I have repossessed the following items from my delightful children for one reason or another:

  • A baseball bat
  • A baseball, a football, a basketball, and a soccer ball.
  • Pillows, blankets, and other pieces of bedding
  • Numerous sippy cups
  • Numerous snack cups
  • Multiple remote controls (This does not include the remote for the Apple TV which no one has been able to find for a while now).
  • Socks, shoes, hats, and other pieces of clothing
  • About a dozen princess dresses
  • Hot Wheels
  • A whole herd of stuffed animals
  • Two toy guitars
  • Various books
  • More that a few other things, but you get the idea.

Eventually, after enough time has passed, these repossessed items are returned to their appropriate location. Of course there are times that a repossessed item just “disappears,” never to be heard from or seen again. Right now, in my nightstand drawer are a couple of items that will never make its way back to former owners. They will have been repossessed, never to be returned. Now, if we could just find that Apple TV remote.

Posted in on Sunday, February 23, 2020 5:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
46°
Humidity: 79%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 43°
Windy with clouds giving way to sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 38°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 57°/Low 29°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]