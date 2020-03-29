A SHARP LIFE: Working from home not easy

Like many of my fellow Texans, last week I entered the ranks of those who are working from home. On one hand, the idea of working from home sounds like a great idea. You don’t have to fight traffic to get to work, so you get some time back. You don’t have to think about where to go for lunch, because the kitchen is just right there. You don’t even have to wear pants, but you do have to be careful about video calls if you decide to go pantsless. The reality of working from home is much different that the daydreams of introverts everywhere. My first day in my home office (known in our family as the dining room table) was a lot of things, but it was not a typical day in the office.

The day began with the four-year-old Fashionista giving me a list of things to do. To be clear, the Fashionista is not my boss, she does not sign my checks, and I won’t need to check in with her periodically on what I’m getting accomplished. However, none of that seemed to matter to her as she brought me her stuffed unicorn and politely but forcefully informed me that on this day I would be tasked with making sure that her beloved unicorn was fed and taken care of during the day. I tried to explain to her that I had reports to fill out, troubleshooting to do, and servers to maintain, but like any good boss, she wasn’t interested in my excuses, just in me getting the job done.

After being informed that I was now in charge of a unicorn for the day, I had to spend some quality time letting the two-year-old Slugger sit in my lap. I love my son, and the days when I’ll be able to hold him in my lap are slipping away far too quickly. An understanding of how fleeting these days are is good, but that isn’t to say it is easy to type an email with a small child bouncing up and down in your lap saying, “Daddy wap! Daddy wap!”

Hopefully things will get smoother for me and the rest of the family the longer this whole shelter-in-place thing goes. I’m sure we will get into a rhythm eventually.

If not, I hope my boss understands when give the explanation, “unicorn care” as to why I am missing some project deadlines.