A SHARP LIFE: Here’s to sweet tomorrows

This past week was a celebratory one at the Sharp Hacienda.

Wednesday was my dad’s birthday. Opa, as he is known to the Sharpnadoes, turned 72. Conveniently, Mimi and Opa kept the kids that day so we met them for dinner. Being the wonderful only child that I am, I forgot my dad’s present at home. This is one of those things that nobody realizes about only children. There is tremendous pressure because your parents are relying on you as their only hope. If you forget your dad’s present, then 100% of his children forgot his present. This is also why we had four children. We are really just playing the odds that at least one of them will be responsible enough to take care of us when we get old.

Friday was, of course, Valentines Day. To be honest, the Wonder Woman and I both have a bit of a ho-hum attitude about Cupid’s holiday. That isn’t to say that we don’t have a wonderful marriage with plenty of romance, but it is to say that romance which is scheduled and overpriced may be a little overrated. Of the things I love about my wife, and there are many, one of them is that she doesn’t really like me buying her flowers. She’d prefer we spent that money on something which will last more than 72 hours. So, our Valentines will involve take out and a movie in bed while the four children produced by our romance hopefully stay in bed.

Friday was not just Valentines Day, however, it was also the Fashionista’s half-birthday. This isn’t something we actually celebrate at our house, but the Fashionista’s preschool class celebrated a teacher’s half-birthday and she immediately latched onto the idea as another opportunity to eat sweets and wear a princess dress. She spent the whole week reminding all of us that Friday was her “Valentine’s Day Half-Birthday.” She also spent most of the night Thursday night asking me, “Is today tomorrow?” Trying to explain that today was not tomorrow probably brought me closer to a stroke than I’ve ever been, but at least everyone gets sweets tomorrow.

Because that’s what this family needs right now, more sugar and an excuse to party.