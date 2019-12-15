A SHARP LIFE: Coaching a pack of wolves

As I write this column I am two practices into my career as a 3rd grade basketball coach. How’s it going? Well, we haven’t lost a game yet. Of course, we haven’t played a game yet either, but let’s not get bogged down in the details.

As best I can tell, coaching a group of third-grade boys is about the same as coaching a pack of wolves, except the wolves would probably pay more attention to the whistle.

Okay, I’m having a little fun with it, but so far my team has actually proven to be good at listening and following instructions. That isn’t to say that everything we have tried has worked. One of the challenges to coaching kids this age is that you may try a drill believing that it will be great at teaching the kid some valuable hardcourt skill, only to conclude 30 seconds later that the drill should be tried again when everyone reaches high school, or maybe even college.

I like to ask the kids questions to see who knows what, and to give them a chance to participate in the intellectual part of the game, but one thing I’m having to learn is to only do this if we’ve got a couple of minutes. If we’re in a part of practice that needs to move along the worst thing you can do is give a third-grader an open floor with a chance to filibuster.

The eight-year-old Zoologist is one of my players and so far we are both enjoying this experience together. The only time he hasn’t been a fan of my coaching was when I was encouraging the players to do things the right way even if the results aren’t always what they want, and I said, “Sometimes things happen.” This caused an eye roll and groan from the Zoologist because that phrase is how the four-year-old Fashionista explains almost everything that happens in her life.

At our last practice we had to come up with a team name. Our jerseys are green so pretty quickly a consensus developed for the name Celtics, but the boys wanted to tweak it a little bit. One kid suggest we go by NTX Celtics. I was impressed thinking he was abbreviating North Texas which led to this exchange:

Me: NTX, like North Texas?

Kid: No, just the letters NTX.

Me: So, NTX doesn’t stand for anything?

Kid: No, but I guess North Texas could work too.

I wonder if the pack of wolves has any coaching vacancies?