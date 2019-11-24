A SHARP LIFE: Crazy times are family times

In general there are two kinds of crazy weeks around our house.

First, there are weeks where a thousand things seem to happen almost at once. These weeks are scheduling nightmares.

They require a Ph.D. in logistics, or at least a genius for a wife. Fortunately, my inspired choice in a wife has made up for any academic shortcomings in my background. These are the weeks that you know are going to be tough before they ever happen, and when they are over you brush the Goldfish off of the couch and collapse because you survived.

Second, there are weeks that some unexpected event happens that causes everything to go sideways. These events call for creativity and resiliency. These are the weeks that cause you to spend the foreseeable future trying to recover from whatever unforeseen circumstance caused everything to fall apart in the first place. These weeks you don’t even bother to brush the Goldfish off the couch before you collapse.

This week was crazy around our house, and it was the second kind of crazy which means as of the writing of this column we are still deep in the weeds trying to return to normalcy. It all started with a child, who shall remain unidentified in this column, possibly eating some toys in our local aquarium’s gift shop late one afternoon. The very colorful toys known as fish eggs are tiny, and grow when you put them in water. I’ll make light of this incident today, but know that as a parent this type of thing is nerve-wracking, and along with emptying my wallet, definitely has taken a few years off my life.

The Wonder Woman and this young child spent some quality time together in the emergency room while I got the other three Sharpnadoes Happy Meals and put them to bed. The ER adventure stretched into the wee hours of the morning, but all was good, and by the time every member was safe and sound in their beds it was approaching 4 a.m.

You might assume that I was filled with relief that a potentially dangerous situation ended so well, and I was. I was also exhausted for the entire week and fighting a virus that I no doubt contracted during my (rather brief compared to my wife’s) time in the ER.

A few days later, I’m down for the count coughing and feeling like I’ve been run over by a truck. Meanwhile, the kid that swallowed something he wasn’t supposed to shows no ill-effects other than literally pooping the colors of the rainbow. Which pretty much sums up parenting now that I think about it. Or maybe it just sums up my life. I’ve heard it both ways.