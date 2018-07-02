A SHARP LIFE: Guardian angel required when surviving weekend without mom

A while back the Wonder Woman got sick leaving me as the parenting Lone Ranger for a weekend. For a brief moment I was tempted to send out a distress signal to the grandparents, but instead I decided to go it alone, choosing to sink or swim as a father on my own merits. I was alone in a desperate situation, my back was against the wall, the prospects were dim. I was out-manned, out-maneuvered and out of luck. And that was just getting through supper Friday night.

At some point during the weekend, I’m not sure exactly when as the details all blur together now, I decided to brave the bookstore with our fearsome foursome. The seven-year-old Zoologist had done enough reading to earn a free book with the store’s summer reading promotion and he was dying to get a free book so I risked a trip to the mall. I can only assume that God assigned a guardian angel just to us for the weekend because not only did everything go smoothly at the mall, a parenting miracle all on its own, but we also got the closest parking spot in the entire lot. Parents with small children view spots that close in proximity to the entrance as the holy grail of mall visits. It may never happen to me the rest of my life, but for one brief day I was that guy in the first spot. When I tell other parents I got such a good spot some of them get jealous and some of them don’t even believe that I’m telling the truth.

At the mall we avoided the escalator in favor of the elevator (I’m no rookie after all). This caused a minor controversy over who was going to push the elevator buttons, but we survived. The Zoologist got his free book, I let everyone else pick out a book too, and we headed home via Chick-Fil-A drive-thru because when Momma is sick in bed it is a great time to eat more chicken.

Having survived a trip to the mall I decided that it was best not to tempt fate and the most adventurous thing we did the rest of the weekend was play in the backyard. By the end of the weekend mom was feeling better, the kids were all still present and accounted for and dad was more than ready to go to work on Monday. If you are going to survive a weekend with mom in bed it takes skill, determination, foresight and one very enterprising guardian angel.