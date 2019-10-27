  • October 27, 2019

A SHARP LIFE: Are pumpkins really that strong?

A SHARP LIFE: Are pumpkins really that strong?

Posted: Sunday, October 27, 2019 5:00 am

By Aaron Sharp

As a father of young children in preschool I’ve been fortunate to be able to attend the preschool’s Donuts with Dad event every year. Our kids always enjoy it, because there are donuts and because dad gets to drop them off at school, but mostly because there are donuts.

My favorite part of the whole experience is seeing what my kids had to say about me. Almost every year one of their teachers will have asked them questions about their dad and recorded it for the event. This year I got to see how the four-year-old Fashionista views the world in general and me in particular.

She started off well correctly telling her teacher that my name is Aaron, but then she started to freestyle a little bit, as our Fashionista is known to do, telling her teacher that I am 12:15 years old. That isn’t a typo, and to be honest I’m not totally sure what it means. Maybe she thinks I was born just after midnight?

She said that my favorite thing to do is to take her and her siblings to the donut store. It’s possible that knowing she was doing this for Donuts with Dad affected some of her answers, and it’s also possible that this is a mind game she is playing to try to get more donuts out of me.

She followed up the donut store answer by saying that I’m good at cooking meals and that she likes to play with me. She then said that my favorite meal is donuts, and I wonder what the answers would have looked like if this had been broccoli with dad.

She then revealed that I love her because she cleans up the living room. Two things about this comment. First, my love for my children is not based on anything they must do to earn it. Second, though we are constantly working on this and they are getting better all the time, if my love was performance-based the state in which our kids typically leave the living room in wouldn’t inspire much affection.

Her next answer was that I am funny when she is funny back. I can’t tell if this is a compliment or a complaint so I’m just going to choose to see it as a good thing. Also, in the category of answers I didn’t know how to take was her assertion that I am as strong as a pumpkin. Are pumpkins strong? Who do I even ask about that? Do other vegetables cower in fear when they see a pumpkin patch going in?

The Fashionista then closed everything out by saying that she loves me because she cleans up her room and we get donuts. I’m pretty sure she approached this whole thing as an opportunity to practice her own cutesy version of psychological warfare. I might need some more prayers.

