A SHARP LIFE: Gender reveals: It’s just too much

I know many of you probably anticipated today’s column being filled with one hot take after another about this last week’s impeachment proceedings in our nation’s capital. If that is you, sorry but you will be disappointed. As best I could tell in the approximately 3 seconds I paid attention, it seems the team of blue criminals was highly offended by the actions of the team of red criminals. Both teams claimed the moral high ground, and the only good to come out of it was that our politicians were too busy to meddle in our business because they were too busy verbally flogging one another.

No, today’s column is about a much more important scourge affecting the world today – the out-of-control gender reveal.

In the last decade or so telling people the gender of your baby has become an epic production. At some point it was no longer good enough to just let people know whether you are having a boy or a girl. Now there has to be pyrotechnics, marching bands, and circus elephants—I only exaggerate a teensy bit. These things have gotten so elaborate that gender reveals gone wrong is now its own video genre online.

Recent ill-fated gender reveals have included a plane crash, a car bursting into flames, a Border Patrol Agent who started a wildfire, which caused $8 million in damages, and an explosion that was felt two miles away. The worst incident was when an Iowa woman attending a gender reveal was killed after she was struck in the head by a piece of flying metal because the people hosting the party accidentally created a pipe bomb.

Once we’ve reached the place where there are fatalities, I hope most of us can agree that things have gotten a little out of hand. The biggest production we undertook for any of our kids was putting a note with “It’s a Boy!” on it under a plate at a restaurant and having a waiter put little toothpicks with the same message sticking up on a plate of nachos.

I’m not suggesting that we did it right and everybody just needs to do things more like the Sharp family. God knows there’s enough of that going on these days. What I am saying is that we had four kids, told everyone the child’s sex, and didn’t destroy 45,000 acres in the process. These days, that is starting to seem real old-fashioned.