A SHARP LIFE: Is fear the only thing to fear?

As an author I take plagiarism very seriously. Other people taking your work and passing it off as their own, or even making money off your hard work is thievery. Aside from being dishonest, plagiarism also shows an extreme lack of talent and creativity on the part of the plagiarist. I know it is tempting when for example you are fighting writer’s block and trying to get ready for family vacation, but it’s still wrong.

Admittedly, this can be difficult in the modern world because life is what happens while you’re making other plans, but we must remember that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. In this crazy thing we call the modern world, life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all. So, we writers plod along trying to protect our intellectual capital, always mindful that the only place success comes before work is the dictionary. The best of us live by the idea that we should not ask what our country can do for us, but rather we should ask what we can do for our country, literarily speaking of course.

Being an author is hard work, even if it doesn’t always look like it to people on the outside, and the laborer is worthy of his wages I always say. Imagine having nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears, and sweat, and then seeing someone steal that from you. It’s almost enough to make writers want to quit, but deep in the heart of every author is the realization that you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. It all starts with just getting something down on paper because when you get down to it little by little one travels far. You must take one small step for man, look yourself in the mirror and ask yourself the question, “To be, or not to be?” Then, and only then, will you have the courage to go forward.

Becoming a writer, much less a successful one, requires one to go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Then you can live the life that you have imagined. You might struggle with this but if you just keep calm and carry on everything will be fine. Life as a writer in 2020 requires you to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee. If you believe it, you can do it.

In conclusion, plagiarism is a serious wrong, one that we writers have every right to be up in arms about. We ask that you help us in this fight. So please don’t steal other people’s work, and Mr. Gorbachev, tear down that wall.