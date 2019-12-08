A SHARP LIFE: The tree wars are well underway

December has arrived, and with it comes a sleighfull of holiday fun, frivolity, and festivities. As least that’s what I’m told, for most of the next month I’ll be guarding the Christmas tree like a stray dog guards a new bone.

Is someone planning on attacking our tree? I can’t say for sure, but the odds of some sort of tree-related shenanigans taking place are pretty high. Based purely on past experience we have already instituted new family rules which prohibit running in the living room and playing baseball in the living room. If baseball isn’t played in your living room you must not be part of young boys, and I hope you properly appreciate that.

The Sharpnadoes love the Christmas tree, and I guess that is part of the problem, they probably love it too much. It is bright, shiny, has ornaments that they all love, and it just screams to be messed with. Then again, to small humans pretty much everything on the planet is begging to be messed with, or at least that is what we tell ourselves when the two-year-old Slugger is licking the floor at the movie theater.

This year we have an added treat because my mother-in-law, bless her heart, bought us a new device that is connected to the tree so that it is now turned on and off by pointing a wand at the tree and pushing a button the wand. The wand plays some sound effects and the tree goes off or on depending on which button you pressed. Possession of this wand is hotly contested and has already caused enough skirmishes that some mornings it feels like we are hosting Wrestlemania. (Is Wrestlemania even still a thing? I’m too busy separating small humans into separate corners to even keep up).

When the four Sharpnadoes aren’t fighting over the wand most of us spend our time trying to keep the Slugger from his new favorite pastime of ripping ornaments off of the tree. He is fond of doing this but so far, and know that I type this with my fingers crossed, he has yet to leave a trail of destruction in his wake. At his age the four-year-old Fashionista was busy destroying ornaments and earning her original nickname of the Demolitions Expert.

As things stand now it’s just possible that our tree, and even a large percentage of ornaments, will survive this Christmas season.

No thanks to that wand.