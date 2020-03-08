A SHARP LIFE: Parents don’t really know it all

Technology has really changed parenting since I was a kid. In the days when I was a young boy and we rode a triceratops to school, in the snow both ways, parents could bluff their way through life a lot more than those raising children today. You could ask your parents pretty much any question and they would answer it. You might think, or even strongly suspect, that your parent was just making up an answer to your question, but you couldn’t prove it, and you sure didn’t have the ability to fact-check them in real time. The best we could hope for was to find the information we needed in an encyclopedia.

In fact, those of us in Generation X have spent most of our adult lives relearning things we were told by our parents who could get away with telling us just about anything.

In 2020, however, the bluffing gig is up for parents. Information, and the ability to access it, is everywhere. Now, when the kids ask you a question and you make up an answer they have the ability to check up on you immediately, as opposed to a couple of decades later in their twenties. Your kid asks you a question that you don’t know the answer to, or that you just don’t want to think about, so you throw out the first thing that comes to your mind and the next thing you know you hear them in your bedroom whispering questions that start with, “Alexa what is…?”

Even worse than your offspring trying to verify your statements behind your back is when the little upstarts try to harass you into doing it yourself. Sometimes my kids will ask me a question, and when they get an answer that they deem a little fishy, they’ll say, “Are you sure dad?” It is at this point that if I don’t provide what they deem to be a sufficient amount of evidence that one of them will look at me and ask, “Why don’t you ask Siri?” Like I need some smart-alec computerized voice on my phone to tell me what a marsupial is, or what kind of tree that is.

Please, I don’t need technology for that stuff, my parents told me those answers a long time ago.