A SHARP LIFE:Nanny stories are legendary

Were she still alive, my paternal grandmother, known to everyone as Nanny, would be turning 92 years old this week. Though she has been gone for seven years now, you couldn’t meet Nanny, much less know her for decades, without having some Nanny stories. To those of us who knew her best, those stories are now legendary.

It is too hard to choose just one Nanny story to tell. There was the time she and my grandfather argued over the difference between 50-50 and half-and-half. Or the time she gave my engaged best friend from high school a sex talk. (Ok, I’m still trying to forget that this ever happened, but let’s not get off track). I could go on and on, but for this column’s purposes, let’s just revisit the time she renamed her cat.

The animals, which lived at Nanny and Pappaw’s house, were a rotating cast of characters. There was a Doberman named Navar, a fat pug named Albert who deserves his own column, some chickens, and a Siamese cat named Molly.

In the animal pecking order, it was clear to all, including the animals themselves, that Albert was the chosen one and every other creature was a second-class citizen. This animal hierarchy was so clearly established that every time the Doberman got within a few feet of the pug he tried to urinate on him. As gross as that was it was hard to blame him. While Navar might have rebelled against his underdog status, Molly seemed to take things in stride. At this point in her life she was just content to be left alone, and spent her days trying to avoid Albert.

One day as we were walking in the door to Nanny and Pappaw’s house we heard Nanny calling, “Here, Murray! Murray. Here, Murray! Here, Murray!” We were a little confused, because even with all of their animals, none of us had any idea who Murray was. After a few minutes one of us finally got up the nerve to ask Nanny who Murray was. “The cat,” she explained, seeming a little annoyed that we had even asked. When we asked what seemed like the obvious question about the cat’s name, she informed us that she had changed the cat’s name that very morning.

Unfortunately, Molly the cat didn’t know that she was now Murray, so she never came when Nanny called Murray. Or come to think of it, maybe she was just afraid of having to see the pug again.