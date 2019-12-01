  • December 1, 2019

A SHARP LIFE: Welcome to the Dark Ages - Odessa American: Local Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

A SHARP LIFE: Welcome to the Dark Ages

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, December 1, 2019 5:00 am

A SHARP LIFE: Welcome to the Dark Ages By Aaron Sharp Odessa American

I have rather unfortunately reached that point in life that we depressingly refer to as middle-aged. As if it isn’t bad enough to be at this point in life, we have chosen one of the more disheartening ways possible to refer to it. “Middle-aged” just makes me think of the Middle Ages, or as they are also referred to, the Dark Ages. Any part of your life that makes you think of the Dark Ages is sure to be a downer. I would suggest that perhaps being middle-aged just needs better marketing, but my yearly physical has a way of reminding me that perhaps thinking of this part of your life as the Dark Ages isn’t too far off.

This is the time of your life when the doctor seems to furrow his brow more than in your 30s. When things like blood pressure, cholesterol, and some mysterious substance called lipids are suddenly not to be ignored. You know they are serious business because the doctor tells you they are, and also because every time he talks about them he uses his “this isn’t to be taken lightly tone.” This tone is similar to the one I use with the kids when I want them to listen, but it’s not exactly the same. Well, I don’t think it is the same. To be sure he’d have to say things like, “Where are your pants? How many times do I have to tell you to go to bed?” and “In this house we don’t use corn dogs for swords!” The point is one day you’re a free-wheeling, anything goes person in the prime of your youth, the next day the doctor is talking to you about good cholesterol in somber tones reminiscent of the way geometry teachers used to refer to the hypotenuse, but without all the fun.

Doctors do all of this and then they have the guts to be disappointed when your blood pressure is “a little high.” I get it, blood pressure is something to be taken seriously, and if there is a problem, it needs to be dealt with. But I have a full-time job, I write on the side, I have a wonderful wife (with whom I had just had a “discussion” prior to this appointment), I have four children under the age of eight.

The news flash isn’t when my blood pressure is high, just let me know when you’re surprised at how low it is. Remember, we’re in the Dark Ages now.

Posted in on Sunday, December 1, 2019 5:00 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
38°
Humidity: 46%
Winds: N at 10mph
Feels Like: 32°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 33°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 64°/Low 37°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 73°/Low 40°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]