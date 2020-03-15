A SHARP LIFE: Explaining things to kids is tricky

One of the more confounding parts of parenting is trying to figure out how to explain things to your children. Small humans ask lots of questions. Before you know it, you are explaining things that you don’t really understand yourself. Internal combustion engines, gravity, and how airplanes fly have all been topics of conversation.

Then there are things like the events of the last couple of weeks which make trying to explain gravity seem simple by comparison. The Wonder Woman and I have always endeavored to strike a balance between telling our kids the truth and not burdening them with things they aren’t ready for. We have, for example, been very matter of fact about death. When a family member dies, we don’t dwell on it, but we don’t shy away from the fact that dying is a part of living.

Lately, however, life has gotten more complicated. We now get to explain things like how viruses work (spoiler alert: I have no idea), what a pandemic is (only slightly understand), why everyone stopped playing sports, why the 8-year-old Zoologist’s soccer season has been delayed, and why grocery stores don’t have any toilet paper.

To tell you the truth, our kids aren’t particularly freaked out by coronavirus because they don’t even know what it is. We aren’t hiding it from them, but up until now it hasn’t affected their worlds, so we haven’t felt the need to bring it up. And as long as they don’t start watching cable news at their grandparents’ house, we may be able to go another week.

It does appear, however, that soon we will have to have conversations about washing our hands, quarantines, and if things get worse, who knows how many serious things they will be introduced to. Ready or not, those tough conversations are coming our way.

The road through this epidemic may be a long one. Our kids will be introduced to a serious part of life very early. No matter what comes our way we will face it with prayer and a trust in divine providence.

But I’m not going to lie, I’d prefer to not to explain why daddy keeps using the kid’s books to substitute for toilet paper.