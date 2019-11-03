A SHARP LIFE: The times they are a changing…

I’m due for another one of my periodic “Get off my lawn!” columns so last week’s Halloween holiday seems like a good topic to discuss.

If you’re reading this it means that I survived Halloween. Actually, my deadline is before we go out trick or treating so if your hear rumors of a candy-induced demise they might be true. If he’s available, send the dog that took down the terrorist last week to find me. He seems trustworthy, especially when compared to what passes for elected officials these days.

Maybe it’s just me but it seems like Halloween has changed a lot since I was a kid. Back in the 80s, or as Millennials refer to it, the time before the internet when dinosaurs ruled the earth, everything wasn’t so commercialized. A lot of costumes were homemade. Some kids skipped a full costume in favor of just wearing a plastic mask that was probably painted with lead paint and a choking hazard. My family generally did fall festivals as opposed to scamming the neighborhood for candy, but I have to say that the year my mom made me a Lone Ranger outfit was the exception to this and will appear on her plaque in the Mothering Hall of Fame.

Back then there was a lot more controversy around Halloween than there seems to be today. Preachers thundered from the pulpit that it was “Satan’s holiday,” and from my admittedly sketchy memory there were always worries about candy hiding razors or poison. As best as I can recall no one was worried about all the sugar that the candy was actually hiding. Times have changed.

Like almost everything that used to be for kids Halloween has become a holiday for adults. I’m sure somewhere there is a smart psychologist researching this and coming to fascinating conclusions about how people are trying to extend their childhoods into adulthood. I’m not that psychologist, but I am the guy who has observed that an awful lot of people interpret the word costume to mean “scantily clad.” I don’t like cold weather, but if it takes a freeze to put a stop to some of this I’m happy to wear my jacket.

There is also a difference of opinion on how to handle the way-too-old-to-trick-or-treat kids that come by the house. Some people find it delightful, others less so. Here’s the rule of thumb at the Sharp house, if you're old enough to have a job - buy your own candy.

Thank God for cold weather and bring on Thanksgiving!