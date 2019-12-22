A SHARP LIFE: Family tradition

One of the Sharp family Christmas traditions is to let each one of the Sharpnadoes pick out a new ornament for their small trees in their room. It’s a fun tradition that the kids look forward to. Additionally, twelve months is long enough for the Wonder Woman and I to forget the stress of it all and do it again year after year.

Here is a brief diary of this year’s ornament shopping extravaganza. All times are approximate.

6 p.m. As we walk into the store the two-year-old Slugger is singing “HAPPY, HAPPY NEW YEAR” repeatedly at the top of his lungs. It may just sound like he is ready for 2020, but really it is just his favorite part of We Wish You A Merry Christmas, which is one of the three songs he knows. The other two are Jingle Bells and Baby Shark, so all things considered it could have been worse.

6:01 p.m. The four-year-old Fashionista has made her choice of a snowman.

6:03 p.m. The eight-year-old Zoologist and the six-year-old Ballerina are intent on making this choice count and are studying every ornament as if this is the most important choice they will ever make.

6:04 p.m. The Fashionista decides against the snowman.

6:06 p.m. We run into some trouble trying to convince the Fashionista that she can’t get the same ornament she did last year.

6:08 p.m. After picking out a tractor the Slugger gets a little too excited and bounces right into the wall of ornaments. Miraculously neither bones nor ornaments are broken, but the an employee decides we need to be closely observed and takes up residence on the aisle.

6:10 p.m. The Ballerina makes her pick and will later proclaim her choice a mistake because the candle in a clear globe can’t actually be lit. Even later she will figure out that it lights up and will decide it was a fantastic choice.

6:13 p.m. The Fashionista picks out an ornament that is a pair of pink shoes.

6:14 p.m. The Fashionista changes her mind about the shoes.

6:19 p.m. For the second time in a matter of minutes the Slugger goes stumbling into a wall of ornaments. It’s good the ornaments are 66% off because there is a good chance I’ll be buying a couple hundred of them before this night is over. I put him on my shoulders and start walking around the store in an attempt to prevent a trip to the ER and having to return everyone’s presents to pay for broken ornaments.

6:21 p.m. The Zoologist picks out a “Gone Hunting” ornament. I thought for sure he was going to go for one with a bear on it, but I was wrong.

6:23 p.m. Finally, the Fashionista picks out an ornament and we can go home.

6:26 p.m. O wait, three out of four kids have to potty before we can leave the store.

6:35 p.m. Four ornaments, one migraine, and two near heart attacks later we’re home all traditioned out.

Merry Christmas from our family to yours, and a happy, happy New Year as well.