A SHARP LIFE: Paci wars fizzle out with the baby

Parents mellow more with each child.

Which is a nicer way of saying that with each and every kid you have less energy and fewer brain cells to work with. This can make the older children feel like the younger kids have it easier than they did unless you can convince the older children that it is in their best interests for you to learn some parenting lessons and ease up a little bit on their younger siblings.

For example, consider how the Wonder Woman and I have handled our children and pacifiers. When the Zoologist turned one-year-old we were sticklers for taking his pacifier away. We fought through the tears and screaming, and we dealt with his reactions too. Occasionally we would find him in another room sucking a paci that he had squirreled away for safe keeping somewhere, but by and large at just over a year he was no longer using a pacifier. It was hard but we pushed through it and felt we were all better for it.

With the Ballerina we started operation paci removal a few months later, but by eighteen months we had weaned her off of her pacifier. Here we encountered a different problem because our eldest daughter was happy to stop using her paci because she could just suck her thumb. This was a hard habit for her to break, but once again with true determination and persistency we all managed to work through it.

Our little Fashionista loved her pacifier. I mean she really loved that thing. When she turned two we buckled up for the skirmishes that would follow and took her pacifier away. In truth she took the change in stride, which is probably the only time in her four years on this planet she’s taken anything in stride.

This brings us to the Slugger who is just over two-and-a-half. I am fortunate to work for a company that shuts down between Christmas and New Year’s so I had planned on taking the Slugger to a little bit of a Daddy Boot Camp and breaking him of the paci habit while I was off. Then came the first naptime without a paci. What happened? Well, to be honest I’ve been trying to forget the details ever since, but let’s just say that the Slugger, his siblings, our neighbors, people in the next county, and me all agree that maybe it isn’t quite time to make this change yet.

Things went so poorly that the Zoologist, rather than being offended at the different treatment his brother is getting, is actually leading the charge for letting the Slugger keep the paci as long as he wants. Apparently, when your little brother is also your roommate you can rationalize the different treatment if it means you don’t have to listen to him scream.

We will make him get rid of his paci some day, but today is not that day. And that’s ok.