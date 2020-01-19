A SHARP LIFE: Creative excuses spark admiration

Some days it seems like convincing small humans to clean up their messes is the entirety of our human existence as parents. Our four Sharpnadoes can trash a room faster than a rock band. Somehow, they manage to produce messes at an alarming rate, and they don’t see the need to put things away.

The small human believes that organization is the type of activity which could lead to them contracting some type of deadly disease, so they are better off just avoiding it.

Pretty much any day that ends in Y is a day when a child pushes back on cleaning. Sometimes as a parent it is easier to be gracious and patient when a child’s method of trying to get out of picking up after themselves at least has some wit to it.

Any kid can whine. Any kid can move slower than a turtle on a sedative. Any child can melt down kicking and screaming. As unpleasant as they may be, those reactions are part of everyday life for a parent.

In my opinion, if a child is going to try to shirk their responsibility to fix the disaster area they have turned your living room into, the least they can do is bring some wit and creativity to the conversation.

Thankfully, our Sharpnadoes rarely disappoint in this area. Over the years we have heard some magnificent tales of woe, and more than a few creative excuses. As a parent when a child cares enough to come up with something better than, “I don’t wanna!” it really helps you feel like it is all worthwhile, and that maybe, just maybe, there is hope for future generations.

One of these magnificent lines came from our 4-year-old Fashionista just the other day.

The Wonder Woman was leading the charge begging, pleading, and cajoling our children to please, for the love of all that was good and holy, clean up their rooms. In typical fashion there was much weeping and gnashing of teeth from all of the children.

Undeterred by the children’s complaints my lovely wife persisted in directing the clean-up operations. When it came time to make their beds the Fashionista gave one excuse after another before finally trying one last-ditch attempt at getting out of bed making. She plopped down on her bed, folded her arms and sighed, “I just want to be a kid, not a pillow expert.”

She still had to make her bed, but at least she put some effort into her excuses.