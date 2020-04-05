  • April 5, 2020

Posted: Sunday, April 5, 2020 5:00 am

A SHARP LIFE: What I would say to myself if I could go back in time By Aaron Sharp

Yesterday I turned 43 years old. I still consider myself to be in my “early 40s”, but I believe the days of being able to say that are numbered, probably at about 364. My 43rd birthday was a unique one. It was the first time in my life that I spent my birthday sheltering-in-place with a two-year-old. A circumstance which has me questioning my life in ways that middle age couldn’t begin to. Birthdays are times of reflection, and this year, perhaps more than any other, I’ve thought a lot about what I would tell myself if I could go back in time to visit a younger version of Aaron. What follows is a brief snippet of what I think a conversation between Aaron at 43 and Aaron at 23 would sound like.

43 me: I’m sure you’ve got lots of questions. Before you get started asking, let me head a couple of things off at the pass. You married a beautiful woman, you have 4 amazing kids, and you’ve published 5 books. There have been hard times, but you are a very blessed man.

23 me: Well, it’s uncanny how you knew what my biggest concerns were without me asking, but I guess it makes sense. What’s the world like in 2020? I mean, we survived Y2K, so I guess everything is sunshine and roses in the future?

43 me: Let me explain something to you, punk. Y2K was nothing. In 2020, problems like Y2K happen every day before 9 a.m. and nobody even notices. As I write this, there is a world-wide pandemic haunting the entire planet. It’s deadly, contagious, and people are scared. For the moment there is no NBA, no Major League Baseball, and even the Olympics have been cancelled. President Trump isn’t exactly inspiring confidence in the middle of the crisis, and people are hoarding toilet paper.

23 me: Wait a minute, you said President Trump. Do we have a drinking problem in the future, because that doesn’t make any sense? And should I be stockpiling toilet paper now?

43 me: No, you idiot, we don’t have a drinking problem, at least not yet, but if you have to stay cooped up in the house with the kids for another two months, all bets are off. Don’t start buying toilet paper now, just wait until the last half of 2019. Buy it in bulk and keep it in the attic. Then when there are shortages you can sell it online. Toilet Paper will be the currency of the apocalypse.

23 me: I think I’d rather not know any more about the future.

43 me: Me too, kid, me too.

Posted in on Sunday, April 5, 2020 5:00 am.

