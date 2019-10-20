A SHARP LIFE: It’s all fun and games – right?

This year at my job there is a companywide National Football League Pick ‘Em contest. Each week we predict the winners of each NFL game. There are weekly prizes, and prizes for those that finish the year in the top three. One catch is that we aren’t just picking winners, we are picking the winners against the spread. So, if the Cowboys are favored by 7 points (and God only knows why they would be these days), they have to win the actual game by 8 points in order for you to get credit for a victory if you picked them.

At this stage of my life I don’t spend a lot of time watching football, but I took this as an opportunity to do a little Sharp men generational bonding so I commandeered my 71-year-old father (known affectionately as Opa), and the eight-year-old Zoologist to help in this endeavor. Each week the two of them discuss the games and then tell me who we are going to pick. I haven’t overruled any of their picks – yet. The NFL season lasts 17 weeks, so we are just over a third of the way through. Here are some of the highlights.

After two months I think I’ve almost taught my dad and my son how gambling works. It was a chore, and both of them took to the concept slowly, but after nearly two months if either of them was stranded in Las Vegas they would at least know the lingo.

Unfortunately for them, if they were ever stranded in Vegas, they couldn’t support themselves on their gambling. As of this writing92 games have been played we have picked the winner in a paltry 40 of them. We had some good weeks, and we’ve had a couple of stinkers. Nobody in this family is making any money off gambling, which should put my mom’s mind at ease.

I knew this would be the case, but the Zoologist leans far too heavily on which animal mascots he likes the most. The Miami Dolphins might not be able to field a competitive high school football team in Texas, but because they are Dolphins and the Zoologist loves Dolphins, he overrates their possibilities.

I would like to win the pick ‘em contest, but for me it is all about having fun and making some memories. We may lose more games than we win, but I will forever remember hearing my father and my son discussing games on the phone and over the course of a five-minute conversation I don’t think either one of them actually said Indianapolis correctly. The Sharp men may not be able to pronounce the home of the Colts, or even tell if you if you should bet on the Colts this week, but we sure are having fun.