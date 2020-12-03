We must work together to protect our community

Odessa is at a critical juncture and what we do today affects what happens to our community and to our economy. Both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center are at full capacity and the number of COVID-19 patients are increasing. As of December 1st, 127 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Odessa. These numbers continue to rise, which unfortunately means we could suffer more deaths of our friends, family, employees and neighbors. Our healthcare facilities are stretched to the max with depleting supplies and critically low staffing numbers. Our healthcare workers are exhausted, yet they continue to work long hours to provide care for all patients.
For the past two weeks, the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity has exceeded 15%. Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order 32 has required all Odessa and Ector County businesses to decrease capacity to 50% occupancy. It will remain that way until the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is less than 15% for at least seven consecutive days.
It is imperative that our community work together to slow the spread, lower the hospital rate and decrease the number of COVID-19 cases. The Odessa Chamber of Commerce, the Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin are imploring local businesses to promote and enforce the Governor’s July Executive Order, requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.
With the Holidays upon us, our Chambers want to keep Odessa open for business! It is important that we support our local businesses and restaurants as they continue to battle this pandemic and economic downturn. We are asking everyone to take extra steps to ensure our economy stays open:
Everyone: Adhere to the mask mandate
Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when inside, and outdoors when you cannot maintain six feet of social distance.
Businesses: Promote and enforce the mask mandate
Require that all employees and all patrons wear masks.
Limit activities to groups of no more than 10 people
Wear masks and social distance.
You have an important role to play. Be socially accountable and personally responsible.
What we do today and how we respond affects our community two weeks from now. Let’s partner together to make this Holiday season the best it can be despite this pandemic. Our actions can help us get to 2021 safely.
The hospitals and healthcare workers are NOT the frontline, YOU are! Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and keep our economy open! It’s a small price to pay until the vaccine is available.
#MaskUp #KeepOdessaOpen
Sincerely,
Renee’ Earls, President/CEO
Odessa Chamber of Commerce
Dr. Ben Quiroz, Board Chair
Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Chris Walker, President/CEO
Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin
Russell Tippin, CEO
Medical Center Hospital
Stacey Brown, CEO
Odessa Regional Medical Center
Dr. Scott Muri, Superintendent
ECISD
Dr. Greg Williams, President
Odessa College
Dr. Sandra Woodley, President
UT Permian Basin
David Turner, Mayor
City of Odessa
Debi Hays, County Judge
Ector County