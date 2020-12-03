We must work together to protect our community

Odessa is at a critical juncture and what we do today affects what happens to our community and to our economy. Both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center are at full capacity and the number of COVID-19 patients are increasing. As of December 1st, 127 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Odessa. These numbers continue to rise, which unfortunately means we could suffer more deaths of our friends, family, employees and neighbors. Our healthcare facilities are stretched to the max with depleting supplies and critically low staffing numbers. Our healthcare workers are exhausted, yet they continue to work long hours to provide care for all patients.

For the past two weeks, the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity has exceeded 15%. Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order 32 has required all Odessa and Ector County businesses to decrease capacity to 50% occupancy. It will remain that way until the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is less than 15% for at least seven consecutive days.

It is imperative that our community work together to slow the spread, lower the hospital rate and decrease the number of COVID-19 cases. The Odessa Chamber of Commerce, the Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin are imploring local businesses to promote and enforce the Governor’s July Executive Order, requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.

With the Holidays upon us, our Chambers want to keep Odessa open for business! It is important that we support our local businesses and restaurants as they continue to battle this pandemic and economic downturn. We are asking everyone to take extra steps to ensure our economy stays open:

Everyone: Adhere to the mask mandate

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when inside, and outdoors when you cannot maintain six feet of social distance.

Businesses: Promote and enforce the mask mandate

Require that all employees and all patrons wear masks.

Limit activities to groups of no more than 10 people

Wear masks and social distance.

You have an important role to play. Be socially accountable and personally responsible.

What we do today and how we respond affects our community two weeks from now. Let’s partner together to make this Holiday season the best it can be despite this pandemic. Our actions can help us get to 2021 safely.

The hospitals and healthcare workers are NOT the frontline, YOU are! Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and keep our economy open! It’s a small price to pay until the vaccine is available.

#MaskUp #KeepOdessaOpen

Sincerely,

Renee’ Earls, President/CEO

Odessa Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Ben Quiroz, Board Chair

Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Chris Walker, President/CEO

Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin

Russell Tippin, CEO

Medical Center Hospital

Stacey Brown, CEO

Odessa Regional Medical Center

Dr. Scott Muri, Superintendent

ECISD

Dr. Greg Williams, President

Odessa College

Dr. Sandra Woodley, President

UT Permian Basin

David Turner, Mayor

City of Odessa

Debi Hays, County Judge

Ector County