  • August 2, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why was COVID a political football?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why was COVID a political football?

Posted: Sunday, August 2, 2020 6:00 am

Joseph Uecker, Odessa

Please help me understand ...

Why Covid-19 has become political. Covid-19 is a very serious disease as the 150,000 souls now with God, and their families can attest. And it is equal opportunity, striking people of every walk of life and political persuasion. Donald Trump made the fateful choice to politicize Covid-19. He could have followed the advice of doctors and scientists. If that hadn’t worked, he could have blamed them. If it had worked, he could have taken credit for it. But he chose another path.

Why Trump and many governors cannot see the direct correlation between suppressing the Coronavirus and the re-opening of the economy. The sooner the virus is under control, the sooner the economy can restart safely.

Why wearing a mask has become a political statement. If it helps to control the virus, doesn’t it make sense to wear one?

Why the personal freedom of an individual is more important than the common good of the community. It is inconvenient to wear a mask, to socially distance, to be “locked down,” but if this is the road to a healthy community, does it not make sense to do these things? It’s not forever, even though it seems like it is.

Why the Trump administration has turned on Dr. Fauci. He is one of the few sane voices in this administration.

Why Donald Trump seemingly does not even want to control the virus. Everything he does is against what it takes to control it.

Odessa, TX

