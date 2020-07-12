LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Wear a mask!

Covid-19 has been an exceedingly difficult illness to contain all over the world. There has been no effective treatment to this yet to be understood illness and research is still in its infancy in trying to contain this disease. Despite attempts by various biotechnical and pharmaceutical companies to create an effective vaccine, it appears that day is not awfully close yet when there will be one.

It is in such a situation that preventive measures should be taken in all seriousness to try and limit the damage done by this uncontainable problem. Despite strict stay at home policies instituted by most states all over the nation, the disease has spread rapidly. It is in this context that Governor Abbott, with advice from the Covid-19 Task Force, instituted the mandate for universal wearing of facial masks in Texas. It was probably not an easy decision for him to make as there was certainly bound to be a lot of flak from various quarters, especially some who believe that this is an infringement of their rights. However, there is adequate data proving that wearing masks is effective in preventing transmission of the illness and rate of transmission can be reduced to almost 1.5% if both the Covid-19 Carrier and a healthy person exposed to the carrier wore masks. Almost 40% of transmissions happen before symptoms occur and therefore wearing a mask by asymptomatic carriers can certainly reduce the rate of transmission, thus reinforcing the Governor’s mandate.

It is my opinion, as a physician, that this mandate is definitely not an infringement of anyone’s rights but a dignified response to safeguard people from an illness that no one understands, but which everyone should know by now, is transmitted by aerosolized droplets released by sneezing, coughing, or even by just talking. I certainly believe that this mandate overrides all political considerations and should be regarded as a humanitarian attempt at containing this pandemic. I wholeheartedly support this mandate and would request everyone to understand the emotions and science behind this action. I commend Governor Abbott for taking this bold step to help Texans fight this scourge.