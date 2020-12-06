LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for decency, fairness in City Elections

I applaud the letter to the editor written with dignity and class by Gloria Apolinario on November 8th as published in the Odessa American where she endorses Dewey Bryant in her concession of losing the mayoral election earlier that week. Gloria expounds upon how she and Bryant both ran campaigns which were positive and kept the best interests of the citizens of Odessa in mind without dignifying the negative and dirty politics their opponents were using at the time. Kudos to Ms. Apolinario for her taking this stand and I encourage everyone to go back and re-read her letter published in the Odessa American on November 8th, 2020. It is worth your time and effort.

Now we Odessans are asked to go vote one more time in the upcoming runoffs for Mayor and 2 other City Council races on December 15th with early voting taking place now. Again, you are reading the false sleaze that people are publishing to get you to negatively think of certain candidates. Odessa you have an easy choice of voting for two men that have proven themselves to be successful civic, church and business leaders in our community for not just this year but for decades. When you employ hundreds of people as each of these men do it is easy to cherry pick an incident years in the past as being done by them personally when if fact it is not true or that one incident was resolved with satisfaction to the parties involved.

In saying that, I ask you to take the time to go vote in the runoff election and vote for two very decent, established leaders in our community that work every day with class and dignity and as Ms. Apolinario put it, “with a quest for a better and stronger Odessa”. The type of quality person I want representing me ahead as our Mayor and City Councilman are Dewey Bryant and David Turner. I hope you do too.