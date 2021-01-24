  • January 24, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Violence should not be promoted - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Violence should not be promoted

I read with horror the letter to the editor from George Pitts in the January 17th edition of the Odessa American.

I called the paper concerning this matter but as the OA has not called or taken any action, I am writing this letter to the editor. Mr. Pitts’s letter calls for violence and sedition. I deplore the fact that the Odessa American allowed such a dangerous letter to be printed in the newspaper. The Odessa American should immediately remove his letter from its e-edition.

The paper should issue strict guidelines regarding what is and is not admissible and must refuse to print any letter that promotes violence. Mr. Pitts is entitled to his opinion and has the freedom of speech to express those opinions.

The Odessa American certainly should print opinions from different political viewpoints but it should not print letters that promote violence which Mr. Pitts’ letter clearly did. Please remove it.

Odessa, TX

