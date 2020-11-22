  • November 22, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Victims of moral decay

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Victims of moral decay

Posted: Sunday, November 22, 2020 2:45 am

Bill Case
Via email

A writer calls Dems hypocrites. I laughed out loud at that. Poor beleaguered conservatives. Their hero attacked from all sides, and after they treated Obama sooo well. Biden called “a lying, corrupt, bribe-taking crook”. This by someone whose Dear Leader is a draft dodger, was accused by more than two dozen women of abuse ranging from unwanted kissing to outright rape, and who has lied a verifiable checkable 20,000 plus times (you may hate the Washington Post, but you can check the lies on their scorecard yourself) since he came down that escalator. A columnist in this very paper, Walter Williams wrote a column last year about this time about how conservatives in general and evangelicals in particular are the victims of moral decay. Fact is, if Donald Trump is your guy, you are not a victim of moral decay, you are a perpetrator of it. Not that Trump will have any relevance after this year, since it is quite possible his tax and other problems will take him to Sing Sing where his social media will be severely limited. And Biden “a lap dog for China”? It was Trump who had a secret account in China with millions in it. Wonder where that money came from? An election “rife with voter fraud”? Does it matter that one Republican election official and/or secretary of state after another says there was no widespread fraud? Does it matter that the Department of Homeland Security says it was the most secure election in history? McConnell has pumped one conservative after another onto the bench. You would think that once in a while Trump’s lawyers would get a friendly judge. And yet one after another after another his suits are laughed out of court or thrown out by angry judges because they are frivolous and without evidence. Does that matter? Sharpiegate? Turned out that the machines accepted those ballots, and perhaps we should all use Sharpies. Ever try to change something written with one? I am sorry to inject facts into this discussion, but I know that they will do no lasting harm since they are like water off a duck’s back to y’all. 78 million of us counted the days until the election and then we beat y’all by better than 5 million votes. During Trump’s 4 years we gritted our teeth with every stupid incompetent move he made because he was, amazingly, horrifyingly, actually, our president. Now Joe Biden will be yours. Enjoy.

