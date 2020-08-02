LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Try some radical solutions

A gentle suggestion: Close down all public schools in September. Don’t close religious schools and not because of the corona virus, why?

Because public schools (and most universities) are failures. They’re graduating functional illiterates who can’t read, write or do match.

Public school and university students for the most part are not being educated.

They’re being indoctrinated. Many are turning into Anti-America Marxists.

Yes, these products of our dumbed-down leftists, humanist, government schools and colleges have burned down more than 500 buildings, looted our stores, burned police cars, have injured and killed police, and have trashed our streets and cities.

I wish all public schools and most colleges would close permanently.

We should try some other method of education, like religious schools.

You say my suggestion is radical. A radical problem requires a radical solution.