LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump needs to step down and let Pence finish

Trump incites, then he hides. He did it when Covid first started and today. He has abandoned his most ardent supporters today. He has also abandoned Law enforcement today. He has abandoned what our founding fathers fought for. And the worst part about this is that he hides behind a flag that so many true patriots died for.

He has divided the Republican party and the nation to do whatever it takes to stay in power. I will admit I was all in for Trump before most were. I was wrong, very wrong. He is a desperate and dangerous enemy of our nation. What more evidence do you need he does not care about “We the People”?

The world is watching. We have become Rome and Trump Nero. Let’s change the trajectory in which this nation is heading. We need to unite as Americans, not as right or left. We need to heal.

As a former precinct chair of the Republican Party, I am sure I will get a lot of hate because of this writing. But rather stand alone and on the right side of history then surrounded by those who did nothing and let them destroy the greatest nation on Earth.

#GodBlessAmerica