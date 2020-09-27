LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump is not a racist

I find it laughable that the Democrats, liberals, Antifa, and most idiotic college students contiunally accuse Trump of being a racist.

One must remember that all the Democrats in 1862 opposed Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The Democrats were the founders of the Ku Klux Klan, which they formed to terrorize freed blacks. Democrats also enacted some of the first gun control laws, because they did not want blacks owning guns. One must also remember that no Republicans owned slaves, only Democrats.

The Democrats unanimously voted against the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Prior to that, the Democrats also promulgated the so-called “Jim Crow” laws, and did their best to keep blacks from voting in the ‘50s and ‘60s through things like the poll tax and other procedures designed to discourage blacks from exercising their rights.

President Trump also, in the past, actually dated a black woman. He also was one of the first people to put women and blacks in positions of authority in his companies. Also, under his administration, blacks have achieved the highest employment rates in history. He has, further, received awards from the NAACP for his efforts in helping black youth.

In conclusion, if Trump is a racist, then he really sucks at it!