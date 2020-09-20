  • September 20, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump fighting force of evil - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump fighting force of evil

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 20, 2020 6:00 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump fighting force of evil George Pitts, Fort Stockton Odessa American

I was amazed recently as I listened to the talk show host on TV interview three still, undecided voters - amazed that these three are still undecided after having heard 10,000 lies by the democrats during the Mueller witch hunt and another 10,000 lies by the democrats during the Ukrainian impeachment hoax.

Trump is pro-life, he opposed baby murder (65 million baby deaths in 47 years).

Shouldn’t this position by Trump elicit some sympathy by people with a heart?

Though Trump is discreet on the subject he is also hated because he backs traditional marriage. Shouldn’t his position on the subject elicit support from rational people?

Do any of the democrat (unprogressive) liberals ever read the bible to determine right from wrong?

So any of the democrat socialists ever ask their mothers and grandmothers the difference between right and wrong?

For people who are intellectually intelligent to swallow, lie after lie and politician, con job, after con job there has to be a sinister evil force, Satan the devil, quietly whispering in their ears behind the scenes (II Cor 4:4).

Posted in on Sunday, September 20, 2020 6:00 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
59°
Humidity: 78%
Winds: ESE at 7mph
Feels Like: 58°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 52°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 83°/Low 57°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 57°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]