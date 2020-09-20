LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump fighting force of evil

I was amazed recently as I listened to the talk show host on TV interview three still, undecided voters - amazed that these three are still undecided after having heard 10,000 lies by the democrats during the Mueller witch hunt and another 10,000 lies by the democrats during the Ukrainian impeachment hoax.

Trump is pro-life, he opposed baby murder (65 million baby deaths in 47 years).

Shouldn’t this position by Trump elicit some sympathy by people with a heart?

Though Trump is discreet on the subject he is also hated because he backs traditional marriage. Shouldn’t his position on the subject elicit support from rational people?

Do any of the democrat (unprogressive) liberals ever read the bible to determine right from wrong?

So any of the democrat socialists ever ask their mothers and grandmothers the difference between right and wrong?

For people who are intellectually intelligent to swallow, lie after lie and politician, con job, after con job there has to be a sinister evil force, Satan the devil, quietly whispering in their ears behind the scenes (II Cor 4:4).