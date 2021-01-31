  • January 31, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Transgender males in sports

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Transgender males in sports

Posted: Sunday, January 31, 2021 2:15 am

Transgender males in some public schools are now allowed to compete with girls in sports activities. One must now discriminate against transgender males. This in effect will destroy girls sports.

Speaking of discrimination, maternity wards are biased against transgender males. Transgender males should have the right to receive care in a maternity ward with women. After all we don’t.

In the 40s, 50s, and 60s, when the field of psychiatry was less political, psychiatrists would have diagnosed transgender males as mentally ill, would have had them committed to a mental institution, and would have administered electro-shock therapy on the temple of their heads until they snapped out of it and returned to sanity.

The democrat socialists and Marxists have taken over the insane asylum!

