LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time to be hopeful about future

As a young Odessan, I listen to the adults in our community and it makes me hopeful for the future that local leaders are producing initiatives to discuss, learn and create solutions for this vital problem we are facing currently. Furthermore, I ought to address some beliefs that I commonly read and hear locally to guide the conversation on the movements we have seen across the country.

Protests have appeared across the nation, the majority of them peaceful and some evolving into violence. I remember watching the TV and initially seeing the third precinct police station in Minneapolis set to flames. At the time feeling frustrated and confused about how our nation could transpire to this moment. The answer to this is a country that has turned its eye too long away from injustice in law enforcement and the broader issue of systemic racism.

A period of activism for equal civil rights were defining moments of the sixties of an issue that would transform and define the following decades. The fight to abolish Jim Crow laws and racist segregation during the civil rights movement not only engaged peaceful protests but ignited contested mobs of American citizens in the streets. The distinction between both “real protest” and “violent provocateurs” has always been made the main issue of concern over methods of protests rather than the actual goal of the message.

In The Limits of Nonviolence an essay published by Howard Zinn states, “to insist on perfect tranquility with an absolute rejection of violence may mean surrendering the right to change an unjust social order.” Disregarding a movement solely because of a few violent actors is historically ignorant over the choice of means on the right way to protest the true matter.

Today George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless more victims whose lives were taken by unlawful police misconduct call for change to a new set of problems. The same alternative of protests in the sixties that committedly defended the right to just treatment and protection whether it be violent or peaceful would launch the progression of equality for African American lives. Likewise, the present calls for the same demand of justice; the only difference now is new points on police reforms and a broad awareness of systemic racism in the criminal justice system, health care, and education that has gained attention nationally and deserves solutions.

Next point is that egregiously casting negative opinions towards victims of grotesque police force is indefensible. Hypotheticals and excuses for the loss of life, “If Rayshard Brooks had just followed orders,” “George Floyd had a terrible record,” or “Taylor’s husband should have not defended his property,” do circumstances like these disenfranchise human life as less to nothing? Too often law enforcement is rushed to defense along with opposition and unfair judgment towards the countless victims of police brutality. “Poor decisions” should not be the ultimatum between life and death by unlawful police misconduct. A police officers’ only responsibility is to protect public safety and initiate a path for the administration of justice. When this trust is lost you cannot trust the people you have taken an oath to protect if they cannot trust law enforcement.

During this historic time, I challenge you to listen and be receptive to new ideas. As Brandon Batch said, “Let us seek truth to educate ourselves and others, not to confirm our own opinion.” It is easy to hate, the same way it is easy to succumb to polarization. An issue that simply is based on the principle of morals regardless of race should be agreed upon that we deeply need change. I acknowledge that America is not perfect, but our ability to strive for amelioration once a problem is recognized is what defines us as a nation.