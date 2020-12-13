LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time for Turner, Bryant to go

Much has been said regarding the current city council and runoff election.

It is relatively simple to me.

Most sizeable businesses are run by and governed by boards of directors, presidents, CEO’s CFO’s and others generally called executive leadership.

Large cities like Odessa are indeed big businesses with budgets of many millions of dollars & are governed in similar manner but their executive leadership consists of Mayors, Councilmembers, City Managers, etc.

There are generally accepted standards for running cities appropriately and efficiently just as there are for businesses. Business owners, just as the citizens of cities, must have and expect proper reports and other required information to be forth coming for them to evaluate the job being done by their leadership.

Most who work in the oil and gas industry are familiar with a standard called API (American Petroleum Institute) which covers a myriad of actions, contracts, measurements and qualifications much too numerous to mention here.

Simply put and borrowing their acronym letters, I look for API (Ability, Performance & Integrity) in city governance. Performance always trumps personality.

Two of the incumbent candidates are merely playing musical chairs, so to speak, to continue business as usual.

They are part of the existing city government that has steadfastly refused to divulge information that citizens require, and rightly deserve, to evaluate the condition of the city and the quality of the actions of present management in operating the city.

Per today’s Odessa American, the current mayor and council, have spent close to $100,000 of taxpayer money, fighting a lawsuit for the release of just such public information to the Odessa American.

When our city government defied the right of the citizens of Odessa to information required and rightly deserved to judge the operation and affairs of their city, I determined that my decision was to replace those responsible with some that I believe will govern well with great ability, performance and integrity and with transparency and openness.

Consequently, my endorsement of Javier Joven, Denise Swanner, and Mark Matta is in keeping with this.

I am so very concerned and bewildered by what is happening in our Nation, our State and our City. There seem to be many commonalities among leadership everywhere.

In trying to determine who our leaders really are politically, I refer to these scriptures primarily:

Matt 7:20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them

James 2:18 (To Paraphrase): One must walk the walk not just talk the talk.