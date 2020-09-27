LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time for new leadership

The people of Odessa need new representation.

We are at a crossroads at which voters can make a choice of getting a new engine (mayor), caboose (at large) and two work cars (councilmembers).

The old train is overburdened with projects that are not suitable for the times.

Survival first, then recovery are the heavy lift items that need 100% of the council’s attention.

The purchase of growth should be sidetracked. The natural growth by Free Enterprise will fill the tax man’s coffer.

Our city’s managers have turned away from managing the city and its debt, to become creators of new debt.

Research the 2019 non-voter approve debt obligation of $93,000,000 and stop the purveyed and possibly forthcoming non-voter debt obligation of $200,000,000.

A Public Facility Corporation is in the manager/creator’s hand. A PFC has no place in Odessa, Texas. Period. Read this UT Austin experts’ research on the developer loop holes that circumvent tax dollars away from all local taxing entities. https://tinyurl.com/y4wm8lxh

We do not need any more tax burden. We did not need the recent tax rate increase.

When free enterprise takes reins, the tax receipts will flourish.

Boardroom veterans and prior council members need not apply.

We are in the midst of two ailments: Oil related weaknesses, and Covid-19. Recovery of the local oil industry is the less predictable of the viruses.

If our city manager desires consultation regarding the harm and lack of benefit of a P.F.C. I can provide the latest research for “no fee” at https://tinyurl.com/y4wm8lxh

See the destructive nature of the PFC as related to the deprivation of Odessa’s property tax income, sales tax income, and the lack of benefit to those in need of low income, affordable housing.

A PFC will deprive ECISD, OC, and Ector County of tax dollars, and, will create a void that you, Odessa citizens, must and fill, and then feel, with increased personal tax burdens.

Tax this train’s passengers no more,

Do not allow the developers to profit at any Odessan’s expense

Do not allow any more debt obligations without your vote either for or against.

Taxation without your representation should not be resurrected in Odessa, Texas.