LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time for a change

Before I get into the details of my plea for change, I want to detail my perspective on this issue. First of all, when we are talking about city council positions, let’s acknowledge that these are unpaid positions and those serving set out with the best intentions of doing what they feel is right. These people want to make a difference in serving the community. It is a great responsibility and requires a great sacrifice of time and energy to serve. I like mayor Turner on a personal level. I think he is a good man and we have had several good, productive conversations. I like that he was able to get private money involved in investing in our community, and I think more of that is needed to help Odessa reach its potential. I do think there are many details about the Ector Theater that should have been communicated more clearly, but I don’t think anyone on city council had any malicious or selfish intent to scam taxpayers.

I am seriously concerned about the people who are advising our community leaders. Currently, our tax dollars are used to pay for “membership” in the Texas Municipal League. This organization advises municipalities on a wide variety of matters, including tax policy, increasing tax revenue, and fiscal policy. In other words, our tax dollars are used to pay a lobbyist group that is designed to tax us more! This has led to several blunders in fiscal policy, and I believe these blunders will continue if we re-elect any of the current council to any position. I suspect Bryant and Turner will continue to go back and get advice from the same people again and again, finding new ways to tax citizens.

I disagree with Mayor Turner and Dewey Bryant’s plan to raise taxes for water infrastructure without taking it to the people for a vote. I understand that over the last 10 years we have seen unprecedented growth that no one expected. However, it was explained to me that the city council had to just pass it. If they let the citizens vote and it did not pass, the city council would not be allowed to spend the money on infrastructure without taking to a vote again. But isn’t that the point? Don’t we want to decide on how we are taxed? It seems to be the opinion of Mayor Turner and Dewey Bryant that they know better than us. Therefore, it just has to be done. Our taxes have to increase, despite the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic and an unprecedented oil bust.

These men don’t mind increasing taxes because they believe it is for our own good. However, I’m tired of my money being spent on things that do not really matter or make life any better. I’m tired of my money being spend on things that benefit very few people because it comes from a “specific revenue source” like the hotel motel revenue.

Wouldn’t it make more sense to save that money and see how it could benefit the most people? Instead, we spend money like we have money burning a hole in our pocket. We could create a complex with soccer, football, softball, and baseball field, or a facility to hold volleyball and basketball tournaments for our kids. These kinds of facilities would bring in more hotel and restaurant revenue. These kinds of facilities would be an investment. Instead, we refurbish a rusty old tower and put lights on it for all to see. I’m sure we’ll start getting more tourists to view the beautiful tower as soon as the pandemic is over.

I am also tired of my tax dollars fighting legal battles that should not be battles. The city continues to withhold information from the Odessa American despite its freedom of information request. There should be no fight to see what our government representatives are saying behind closed doors. The constant fighting and the many threats of legal action are carried out with our own tax dollars. It’s all coming out of our pocket! Stop it! It’s ridiculous.

We have to change the way we think about government. The events of the last year should make everyone care about voting. If you aren’t paying attention, our elected officials will be the ones to shut down your business and limit your freedoms. This is not the way things should work. Vote Javier Joven for mayor, vote Denise Swanner for Odessa city council at large, and vote Mark Mata for District 1.