  • January 10, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: There was no stolen election

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: There was no stolen election

Posted: Sunday, January 10, 2021 2:15 am

Joseph H. Uecker Odessa

I was disheartened, to say the least, to see on the Thursday night news that a woman from Midland took part in the disastrous riot in Washington. I was quite angry to see Sen. Ted Cruz as a leader of this sedition and then to find out that Rep. August Pfluger also voted to continue the big lie! The fact that Mr. Pfluger won the November election by about 75% in our area says that we’d better examine our consciences about where we stand regarding the truth. There was no stolen election. Trump lost because more people voted for Joe Biden. Amen. Case closed! The governors (more Republican than Democrat) of the states signed off on the election results, the Electoral College affirmed the results and now the Congress has accepted the results – despite the votes of Cruz and Pfluger. The election is over!

What is your source of news? Better to say: What are your sources of news? Whenever a person depends on one sole source of news, it gets a bit dangerous. And it’s dangerous to accept everything we hear without question. Big secret: There are liars on the loose! What’s with the woman from Midland? I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt and call her gullible, for believing the big lie. I’ll say the same for many of the rioters in Washington, but certainly not all. This was planned by some persons and encouraged and supported by Donald Trump. My guess is that these people, including Trump, in no way believe the big lie.

West Texans, we can disagree on lots of things, but can’t we at least agree on demonstrable facts? Until the 130-some Republicans can accept reality, my guess is that we can expect more violence. I will gladly eat my words if events prove me wrong. Today the big lie is that the election was stolen. What’s next?

Remember what Pontius Pilate said: “What is truth?” And there was terrible violence that day.

Odessa, TX

